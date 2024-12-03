There’s always been plenty to attract people to the area, be it the Abbey, Safari Park, golf or just the beautfiul surroundings,
And in this gallery we have pictures of a former WWI hospital in Woburn Abbey, visitors throughout the 1950s and some good old fashioned hippy love in the 60s.
There’s also music legend Jimi Hendrix and, of course, some loveable giraffes. That, and plenty more, in this gallery.
1. Military hospital - July 1915
An open air ward in the military hospital showing nurses and injured soldiers on the ward. Open air treatment was used to treat infections and wounds in the early 20th century. Dame Mary Russell, Duchess of Bedford, converted part of Woburn Abbey into a military hospital during the First World War. Photo: Getty Images
2. Woburn Park tractor rally
A Burrell Road Locomotive from 1895, used in the construction of roads. It is on display at the annual traction engine rally at Woburn Park in the mid 1950s. Photo: Getty Images
3. Where to go first?
Visitors view a wooden signpost indicating the direction of various attractions and amenities at the Woburn Abbey estate on May 20th 1959. Photo: Getty Images
4. Woburn Abbey tourists
Ian Russell, 13th Duke of Bedford (centre, left) points out items of interest to visitors at his country seat at Woburn Abbey on 5th June 1956. Russell was the first Duke of Bedford to open Woburn Abbey up to the public (in 1955) in order to raise money for the upkeep of the house and estate. Photo: Getty Images