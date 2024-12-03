Thousands of 'Flower People' take part in a love-in in the grounds of Woburn Abbey in August 1967.placeholder image
I explored our archives and discovered these enthralling images of Woburn Abbey down the years - and here are our top choices

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 3rd Dec 2024, 13:41 BST
Updated 12th Feb 2025, 16:02 BST
Our latest retro gallery from around our brilliant area throws the spotlight on Woburn Abbey.

There’s always been plenty to attract people to the area, be it the Abbey, Safari Park, golf or just the beautfiul surroundings,

And in this gallery we have pictures of a former WWI hospital in Woburn Abbey, visitors throughout the 1950s and some good old fashioned hippy love in the 60s.

There’s also music legend Jimi Hendrix and, of course, some loveable giraffes. That, and plenty more, in this gallery.

An open air ward in the military hospital showing nurses and injured soldiers on the ward. Open air treatment was used to treat infections and wounds in the early 20th century. Dame Mary Russell, Duchess of Bedford, converted part of Woburn Abbey into a military hospital during the First World War.

1. Military hospital - July 1915

An open air ward in the military hospital showing nurses and injured soldiers on the ward. Open air treatment was used to treat infections and wounds in the early 20th century. Dame Mary Russell, Duchess of Bedford, converted part of Woburn Abbey into a military hospital during the First World War. Photo: Getty Images

A Burrell Road Locomotive from 1895, used in the construction of roads. It is on display at the annual traction engine rally at Woburn Park in the mid 1950s.

2. Woburn Park tractor rally

A Burrell Road Locomotive from 1895, used in the construction of roads. It is on display at the annual traction engine rally at Woburn Park in the mid 1950s. Photo: Getty Images

Visitors view a wooden signpost indicating the direction of various attractions and amenities at the Woburn Abbey estate on May 20th 1959.

3. Where to go first?

Visitors view a wooden signpost indicating the direction of various attractions and amenities at the Woburn Abbey estate on May 20th 1959. Photo: Getty Images

Ian Russell, 13th Duke of Bedford (centre, left) points out items of interest to visitors at his country seat at Woburn Abbey on 5th June 1956. Russell was the first Duke of Bedford to open Woburn Abbey up to the public (in 1955) in order to raise money for the upkeep of the house and estate.

4. Woburn Abbey tourists

Ian Russell, 13th Duke of Bedford (centre, left) points out items of interest to visitors at his country seat at Woburn Abbey on 5th June 1956. Russell was the first Duke of Bedford to open Woburn Abbey up to the public (in 1955) in order to raise money for the upkeep of the house and estate. Photo: Getty Images

