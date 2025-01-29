​I faced almost the same misconduct allegation as our chief constable in Milton Keynes - and it was terrifying

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The gross misconduct investigation into Thames Valley chief constable Jason Hogg has sparked some memories for Citizen journalist Sally Murrer, who faced a very similar allegation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sally, who has been a local journalist for 47 years, writes:

It was almost 18 years ago, on a summer's day in 2007, when Thames Valley Police force did something to me that still erupts into the occasional nightmare today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Most of the time, I can push the dark thoughts from that time to the back of my mind but occasionally something happens to bring them disturbingly to the fore. And today, as I write the latest story about Thames Valley Chief Constable Jason Hogg, my memories of those fear-filled days have returned with a vengeance as potent as his force's historic bid to put me in prison.

Sally Murrer has been a journalist for 47 years

Mr Hogg, for almost two years, has been the subject of an investigation into allegations that he committed gross misconduct in a public office. It's a variation of the charge I faced, except mine was bog-standard misconduct, not gross. And I was allegedly aiding and abetting, rather than committing, the misconduct in a public office - that 'office' being held by the local police sergeant of the time, a long-standing friend.

The police sergeant was accused of giving me, a local paper journalist, stories about the force. Stories that the police did not necessarily want to be made public at the time. Stories that might have made them look a little… er… inefficient.

The sergeant and I were arrested after being secretly bugged by the police for months. I was strip-searched, interrogated, held in custody overnight and treated like the most hardened of criminals - because I refused to reveal my contacts. I was told my charge was an ancient civil offence that nevertheless carried a sentence of life imprisonment. I could well go to jail, they said. I should "make arrangements" for my three children, they advised.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whereas my case was broadcast by TVP's press office within minutes of me being charged, we, the press, and thus the public, were not told anything about the allegations against the chief constable until this month - 21 months after the investigation into the claims against him began.

Chief Constable Jason Hogg. Photo: TVP

On January 16, the Police and Crime Commissioner Matthew Barber made the surprise announcement that Mr Hogg was to be suspended with immediate effect.

The IOPC investigation would continue, he said, and it involved concerns that the Chief Constable "failed to adequately investigate allegations relating to the improper retention of sensitive police information".

He added: "The matters relate to alleged breaches of the standards of professional behaviour amounting to failure in duties and responsibilities and a lack of honesty and integrity."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Finally he said: "There is no criminal investigation into the Chief Constable." This has since been reiterated by the IOPC.

Gosh, that's good then. No prosecution through the impartial court system. Yet surely the allegations facing the police chief are on a par with those I faced? Or maybe worse? I mean, he is the chief constable, after all, whereas I was just a humble journalist, doing my humble job. Of course, Mr Hogg is perfectly innocent until proven guilty. But still, what a contrast...

Yesterday came another, even more surprising, statement from our PCC. This time he announced Mr Hogg had been reinstated as chief constable and would resume his duties again with immediate effect.

Ah, so he was proved to be innocent, I thought. But no. As I read on, I learned the IOPC investigation is still very much ongoing; no decision has been made and there's no indication of when it will conclude.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, there had been an "appeal" made, after which the PCC took "legal advice" that prompted his U-turn.

"My intention was, and remains, to ensure that the highest standards of conduct are maintained at every level of policing and to give the public reassurance in policing," he said.

Well, that's good. Wow, I could have done with reassurance like that during my ordeal...

I was actually freed of my charges of aiding and abetting misconduct in that very same office. Eventually. But it took a Crown Court battle that cost the state hundreds of thousands in legal fees, days of standing locked in a shatterproof glass terrorist dock and numerous nightmares of going to prison and not being able to look after my children before it happened.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The judge concluded that TVP had breached my right to do my job as a journalist under the European Convention on Human Rights. And, after all the fuss, the 'leaked' stories I had written were all deemed to be in the public domain, in the public interest, and actually pretty damn harmless anyway. The case was ceremoniously scrapped in what became a huge victory for press freedom.

Mr Hogg, I cannot describe the relief. And I genuinely hope that one day you will be proved innocent of any misconduct and one day feel that same intense relief. Honestly, I do. I know how awful you must feel while all this is happening.

But your case has bought back so many memories. And I needed to vent. I hope you understand why...