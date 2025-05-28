'I fought parking fine company over wrongful ticket and won my appeal but I also want an apology', says Milton Keynes motorist

A furious driver who was wrongly issued with a parking fine has finally won an apology from the company.

And he says people should not succumb to what he feels can be “intimidating and bullying tactics” which are often used to persuade people to pay similar fines when they are innocent.

John Powell, who lives on Passmore, was renovating his garden and bought 40 bags of topsoil from Wickes at Bletchley Rushmore Retail Park on March 23.

Customers are allowed a two hour stay in the store’s car park, which has ANPR cameras and is run by Countrywide Parking Management.

John needed so many bags of soil that he had to make two trips to buy them. The first was just before 4.30pm and the second at 7.30pm and each time he stayed for only around 15 minutes.

He later went away of an a two week holiday abroad and was horrified to return to letters from Countrywide demanding £100 for a parking fine.

The company, which also runs several car parks at Central Milton Keynes, claimed he had entered the Wickes car park at 16.28pm and left it minutes after 19.30pm, breaking the three hour rule.

“They then went on to threaten that, if after 14 days the Parking Charge had not been paid in full, they would pass the parking charge onto a debt recovery agent and the amount would increase to £160 in the first instance,” said John.

"The threatening continued further by them saying that if I ignored the Parking Charge it may result in a County Court Action and a County Court Judgement could seriously affect my credit rating.

“Obviously I was totally unaware of these letters as I was abroad when they were delivered."

John lodged an appeal, stating the allegation was “totally unfounded” and sending the company his Wickes receipts for his purchases at the two different times. He also offered evidence from his car tracker that showed him driving on public roads between the times Countrywide claimed he was parked.

And he threatened to take legal action for compensation for stress the fine caused him and his wife unless the penalty was dropped.

“This week I received a very condescending email from Countrywide Parking Management,” he said.

It stated: ‘The appeal has been reviewed. Our photo evidence and notes have all been taken into account. Having considered the content of your letter we are prepared to cancel this notice and no further action will be taken.’

But John is not happy that the company did not say sorry for the blunder.

"The least they could have done was offer an apology and admit that they had made a mistake or that their equipment was faulty and had failed to record my car exiting at about 16:45 and re-entering at about 19:20.”

He added: “I feel very strongly that car park management companies use these sort of incidents as a source of extra income and resort to threats and bullying tactics to extort money from the unsuspecting public.”

The Citizen contacted Countrywide Parking to see if we could get an apology for John.

A spokesperson said: “The issue in question arose due to repeated acts of vandalism targeting our ANPR system at this site. One of our cameras was knocked out of alignment as a result, leading to a misread and the subsequent incorrect issuance of a Parking Charge Notice (PCN). Despite our ongoing efforts to repair the equipment, you will note, should you visit the site, that the cameras have once again been vandalised.

"This car park regularly experiences high levels of unauthorised parking from individuals associated with neighbouring properties and businesses, who use the spaces designated for retail park customers. The presence of ANPR enforcement has deterred such misuse; however, some of those seeking to continue unauthorised use of the car park have resorted to damaging our equipment in an attempt to avoid detection.

"Whilst we fully appreciate your role and responsibilities within the community to report on such matters, we do not believe that, in light of the actions we have already taken, this situation warrants the publication of an article.”

They continued: "The motorist in question submitted an appeal, which was thoroughly reviewed by our internal team and resolved appropriately, with the PCN cancelled and no further action required—all before any communication from yourselves.”

"Therefore, we respectfully request that you reconsider proceeding with your proposed article. Should you decide to publish the article, please may we ask that you highlight that the Parking Charge has already been appealed by the motorist, investigated and subsequently cancelled. And we would again like to express our sincere apologies to the motorist for any inconvenience or stress that this may have caused them.”