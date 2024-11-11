'I found living fetus-like creatures inside my KFC chicken' says horrified Milton Keynes woman

A KFC fan has been left puzzled and disgusted after she claimed she found wriggling creatures shaped like tiny fetuses inside her fried chicken.

She took photos of the mystery creatures, showing them to resemble pale worms, with some of them having a round head and miniscule black ‘eyes’.

KFC said it is surprised by the claims.

Closer inspection of the boneless chicken portion showed, to the woman’s horror, that some of the creatures were moving.

"There were living beings in the chicken... They were like worms and fetuses,” she said.

The Boneless Banquet meal was ordered by the woman’s son from KFC at Stacey Bushes on Monday last week and was delivered to them by Uber Eats.

After the gruesome find, the woman threw the food and packaging into the bin in disgust. But after complaining to the council’s environmental health department, she was advised to get it out of the bin and store it in the fridge overnight so experts could examine it.

But sadly, by then the chicken was contaminated by other items in the bin and officers were unable to test it. However, they have now emailed the woman to say they will be sending her photographs of the creatures off to KFC management as part of an environmental health investigation.

This one has an "eye" and was moving, says the woman

The Citizen contacted the KFC UK press office and asked if they could explain the find inside the chicken portion.

A KFC spokesperson said: “We must admit we were surprised by this image…Our chicken is freshly prepared, cooked at 365 degrees and served immediately so it’d be quite something to survive that.”

They added: “We have very strict hygiene and quality processes at our restaurants and the Stacey Bushes KFC has a 5-star EHO rating, but we’d love the guest to get in touch so we can fully investigate and help make it right.”