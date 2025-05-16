I found this six-bed chalet-style bungalow for sale in a village between Aylesbury and Milton Keynes and it sits on an acre of land

By Neil Shefferd
Published 16th May 2025, 14:32 BST
Updated 16th May 2025, 14:39 BST
A six-bed chalet-style bungalow with a one-acre plot of land is now on sale in a Buckinghamshire village, with an asking price of more than one million pounds.

The property at Nearton End in Swanbourne is on sale now with Orchid Estate Agents with an asking price of £1,150,000.

The ground floor of the property contains an entrance hall, cloakroom, three ground floor rooms, a large kitchen and dining room, a utility room and an annex.

The annex could potentially be turned into a space with four rooms, a kitchen, a shower room and a cloakroom.

Meanwhile, the first floor includes a master bedroom with a dressing area and en suite, two further first floor bedrooms and a bathroom.

It is situated on half an acre plot of land and backs on to rolling Aylesbury Vale countryside.

Take a look around the property with our picture gallery, with all images courtesy of Zoopla below.

The six-bed bungalow on Nearton End in Swanbourne contains a plot of land at the rear of around half an acre

1. Nearton End - Outside view

The six-bed bungalow on Nearton End in Swanbourne contains a plot of land at the rear of around half an acre Photo: Zoopla

The living room at the bungalow in Swanbourne

2. Nearton End - Living room

The living room at the bungalow in Swanbourne Photo: Zoopla

A gravel driveway leads to the six-bedroom bungalow in Swanbourne

3. Nearton End - Driveway

A gravel driveway leads to the six-bedroom bungalow in Swanbourne Photo: Zoopla

The bungalow on Nearton End includes a large dining and kitchen room

4. Nearton End - Dining area

The bungalow on Nearton End includes a large dining and kitchen room Photo: Zoopla

