'I got a £100 parking fine just for trying to avoid wet paint in Milton Keynes'

A dad-of-two is seeing red after getting a £100 parking fine for trying to avoid his car and children getting covered in wet paint.

Josh Engleman drove to Tesco at the Kingston Centre this month just as workers were refreshing the painted markings on parking bays and bollards.

He managed to find a parent and child space outside HomeSense, but there was a warning ‘wet paint’ sign on the nearby bollards.

Conscious that he had to leave room to get his young baby, buggy and five-year-old child out of the car, Josh carefully parked just over the lines of the bay, with his wheels just spilling onto the adjacent hatched area containing white horizontal lines.

Josh was trying to avoid the wet paint as workers refreshed the parking bay lines

"It was only over by a small amount, and I was not blocking anyone or causing any safety issues,” he said.

“We needed to open the door fully to lift the baby seat out safely so it really was the only practical and safe way to park and avoid the wet paint, especially given how busy the car park was at this time and how rare it is to find one of these valuable spaces.”

Josh returned to find he’d been issued with a £100 charge by the centre’s parking company, Minister Baywatch. He promptly appealed, pleading exceptional circumstance due to the wet paint. But the company refused to budge.

“They’ve said conditions of parking at this site stipulate that vehicles must not park on double yellow lines, foot-ways, access roads or hatched areas,” said Josh.

The wheels of Josh's car were just over the hatched area of the parking bay

“I appreciate I’m slightly on the hatched markings, but it was for a valid reason which I outlined in the appeal and was completely disregarded. The wet paint signs are clear to see and we had very little alternatives with all the parent child parking bays occupied.”

“It just feels like common sense and fairness are ignored by private parking firms like this. We acted responsibly and yet we’re being punished for protecting our children and the car from wet paint.”

The Citizen contacted Minister Baywatch for a comment. A spokesperson said: "Minster Baywatch is a proud member of the British Parking Association (BPA) and operates as an Approved Operator under its Code of Practice. We are aware of the recent statement shared with the press concerning a parking charge issued at the Kingston Centre on Saturday 11 October 2025.”

They added: "Minster Baywatch enforces a clear and consistent set of parking conditions designed to ensure safety, accessibility, and fairness for all visitors as agreed with our client, the landholder. These conditions are prominently displayed throughout the site and include a specific requirement that vehicles must not park on double yellow lines, footways, access roads, or hatched areas.

“In this instance, the vehicle was observed to be parked in a clearly marked hatched area, directly adjacent to signage stating that such parking is prohibited. Hatched areas are designated for safety and operational reasons — including maintaining access for emergency vehicles, preventing obstruction, and ensuring safe pedestrian movement. Parking in these areas, even partially, can impede neighbouring vehicles and compromise the safety of others.

“While we understand the customer’s concerns regarding wet paint and the challenges of parking with young children, it’s important to note that alternative parking approaches were available with alternative parking across the entire site which could have allowed safe access without breaching the site’s conditions. Ultimately, the manner in which the vehicle was parked was a personal choice, and unfortunately, it did not comply with the clearly stated requirements.”

The spokesperson said the appeal was reviewed in full, including the explanation and photographic evidence provided, but the charge was upheld in line with the published terms and conditions.

“We appreciate that parking can be difficult during busy periods and sympathise with the pressures families face. However, our role is to apply the rules fairly and consistently to all users of the site, and we encourage all visitors to park considerately and within marked bays to avoid charges,” they stated.

“Minster Baywatch remains committed to maintaining safe and accessible parking environments for all customers."