'I lost five and a half stone - with no pills or potions'. Milton Keynes women reveals her weight loss secrets

A Milton Keynes woman has been so successful in losing weight that she’s started her own slimming group to help others do the same.

Dee Smith was shocked into losing weight last summer after seeing snaps of herself taken at a stall during the city’s Race for Life.

"The photographs taken at the event made me realize that I needed to make a change for my health and well-being. I wanted to feel more confident and energetic”, she said.

She joined Slimming World in June and was given a target to lose five and a half stone.

Dee has lost five and a half stone through Slimming World

Now, less than a year on, she has achieved that target and she describes her journey as an “incredible experience”.

Dee said: “The transformation has been incredible. I can now climb stairs without getting winded and enjoy activities I used to avoid, like long walks with my family. Rediscovering clothes in my closet that I hadn't been able to fit into for years has been delightful.

"What I love most about Slimming World,is the incredible support system. Everyone is so encouraging and understanding. We share recipes, tips, laughs, and even a few tears, but most importantly, motivation. It's not just about losing weight, it's about building a healthier lifestyle together.

"To anyone just starting or thinking about joining, remember that every journey begins with a single step. The support and guidance you'll find here are invaluable.”

A few months ago, Dee felt confident enough – and fit enough – to take part in a Park Run, something she would never have been able to do before.

“This month I attended another Park Run with my son in Manchester and he told me that it would take me longer, as this one had more hills. I proved him wrong and cut five minutes off my first Park Run time. I even managed to have a few bursts at running,” she said.

Dee said the weight loss has caused her health to improve significantly. She sleeps better, has more energy throughout the day and her mood has lifted. Due to her success as a member, she has now trained to become a Slimming World consultant and has opened her own group, held every Wednesday at 7pm at Brooksward School on Neath Hill.