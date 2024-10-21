'I put people before politics' says Milton Keynes Council leader who's shortlisted for two national awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The man who has led Milton Keynes Council for the past 10 years has been shortlisted for two prestigious nationa awards.

Cllr Pete Marland is in the running for the 2024 LGIU (Local Government Information Unit) and CCLA annual Cllr Awards for Leader of the Year.

Competition was extremely tight with more than 350 nominations received across five categories that celebrate the wide-ranging work of councillors.

A spokesperson for the awards said: “Cllr Marland has shown exemplary leadership of Milton Keynes City Council, raising the city's profile and leading a successful bid for city status. His commitment to innovative initiatives, such as the planning academy, has delivered substantial impact for the area.”

Pete, who studied politics at uni, started out as a local Labour Councillor and became leader of the council in 2014 .He has held that position ever since.

He has always vowed to put people before politics, saying: “Too many councils and too many administrations really burn the house down after every single administration. And really what you should be able to do is come in and paint the walls your own colour, decorate as you like, but you know, the house still stands.”

Pete beleives local elections ‘matter more for the everyday lives of our citizens’ than national elections because they can have more power to affect things than 'monolithic' Westminster politics.

He said: “Ironically, what tends to happen is people vote for their MPs in great numbers, but an MP on a local basis has far less power, far less ability to do things than I do.”

Other categories up for grabs at the LGIU this year include Community Champion, Innovator of the Year, Young Councillor of the Year and Lifetime Legend.

Jonathan Carr-West, Chief Executive of the LGIU ,said: "The judging panel was blown away by the number of extremely high quality nominations this year, with councillors up and down the country going the extra mile for residents.

“The shortlist for the 2024 Cllr Awards represents some of the most devoted elected representatives in England, Wales and Scotland. With councils working under enormous pressure, these awards are a hugely important way to champion what councillors achieve for the places we live.

The winners will be announced in November.