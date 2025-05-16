The team behind a popular Channel Five series are looking for dog owners from Milton Keynes in need of help to take part in for the next set of episodes of the programme.

Dogs Behaving Very Badly follows dog trainer Graeme Hall as he travels up and down the United Kingdom helping owners with their troublesome pets.

A spokesperson for programme makers Avalon Factual said: "Graeme has a simple motto, any dog, any size, any problem and after visiting over 250 homes helping close to 300 dogs in his hit TV show he should have seen it all.

"Maybe your dog has a unique issue that needs addressing or it could be that their unruly behaviour is having an unusual impact on you or your family.

"Whatever the problem the programme’s producers would love to hear from you."

To find out more about the show or to apply email [email protected].

