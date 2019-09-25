'I strongly disagree with the Supreme Court judgement,' says Milton Keynes MP Iain Stewart

Milton Keynes MP Iain Stewart has declared he "strongly disagrees" with today's Supreme Court judgement that Parliament was suspended illegally.

The MK South MP, who voted to leave the EU in the 2016 referendum, had previously insisted in a letter to a constituent that Boris Johnson had done nothing "improper" in suspending parliament to negotiate a Brexit deal.

Iain Stewart MP

The letter, which was circulated on social media, stated: "I fully agree with the Prime Minister and therefore support his request."

But now the UK Supreme Court has ruled unanimously that Boris Johnson's suspension of Parliament broke the law.

Mr Stewart said after the ruling: “I have the very highest respect for our judiciary. However, I strongly disagree with the judgement today for the reasons I have previously set out."

He added: “I remain fully committed to getting on and delivering on the result of the 2016 referendum and to leave the EU on 31 October.”