'I trained to be a lorry driver at the age of 50 - and I love it' says Milton Keynes woman

A woman who took an apprenticeship to become a lorry driver at the age of 50 is encouraging others to achieve their career goals.

Julia Jones loves her job driving for John Lewis, saying it is a dream come true.

Now the Department for Education’s Skills for Life campaign is encourage others to follow in Julia’s footsteps and take advantage of the free and flexible education and training options available to them to help them realise their career goals.

Julia Jones, 52, loves her job as a lorry river for John Lewis in Milton Keynes

New research released today reveals 72% of adults from the South East feel as though they’ve yet to reach their full potential when it comes to their career.

Skills For Life helps people find local training courses and opportunities and also runs free and flexible technical Skills Bootcamps covering in a range of subjects.

Julia, now 52, seized the opportunity of an apprenticeship because she had always wanted to be an LGV driver.

“I’ve always enjoyed driving and knew I wanted to pursue it as a full-time career, just like my dad who worked as a chef and took me along for food deliveries in the Caribbean when I was young,” she said.

"But over the years, life just got in the way. It wasn’t until I was approaching 50 that I started to rethink my career goals.

“I can honestly say that my apprenticeship experience has totally changed my life. Not only did the LGV course boost my confidence, it’s also enabled me to pursue the career I’d always dreamed of.”

Julia added: “Sometimes it can feel really hard to try and find time to learn, but if you’re motivated and know where you want to upskill or build a career, there are so many opportunities and resources like apprenticeships, available to help you.

"My advice to anyone that wants to learn a new skill or embark on a career change in 2024 is go for it. You’ll never regret investing time in yourself and your skill set.”

Meanwhile, Skills for Life is launching the ‘Time to Learn’ Challenge this January.