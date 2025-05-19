'I want to bring a world record to Milton Keynes for the largest collection of Tomb Raider video games ever'

Tomb Raider fanatic Amy Dyson is aiming to break the world record for the largest collection of Tomb Raider video games, previously set in 2017.

Amy, whose collection currently stands at 400 and growing is confident of overtaking the Guinness World Record held by Alejandro Cambronero.

Amy, of Stantonbury, Milton Keynes, loves all things Tomb Raider and, as a previous community ambassador had her name featured on the credits for Shadow of the Tomb Raider (2018,Square Enix, Crystal Dynamics).

Her massive collection includes items including a giant 6ft Lara Croft statue, clothing, signed posters, shop displays, and various other collectibles.

But her world record attempt will be for her collection of Tomb Raider games featuring different artworks and regions. This includes games signed by Lara's original voice actresses and some original game developers.

Amy, who is 32 and works in retail, said: “I've been a fan of Tomb Raider since I was a child, after my dad purchased the second game and I was hooked.

“I started officially collecting around 2015 and created an Instagram account so I could keep track of items.

“I was contacted by someone who was an official community ambassador. From there, I got in contact with Tomb Raider's community manager.”

Amy was then exclusively invited to the press event for Shadow of the Tomb Raider, being able to play a demo of the game and meet other Tomb Raider creator fans.

She added: “It was from there that I attended an escape room for the new Tomb Raider movie, which featured actual location sets and items featured in the movie.

“My overall collection has over 400 items, ranging from comics, statues, clothing, and even some of the old Lucozade bottles.

“I tend to mainly collect just the games nowadays because I'm super interested in the different art styles and languages they have to offer. It reminds me so much of all the adventures and places Lara travels within the games.

“My overall favourite game will always be Tomb Raider II, which is what started it all. And my favourite piece of my collection is my rare sealed copy of Tomb Raider Underworld on PC from Korea, or any of my signed boxes.

“My next goal would be to have a game signed by each of Lara's voice actresses and the models who used to promote the games.

Visit Amy's dedicated website showcasing her Tomb Raider collectibles.

