'I would be better off dead' says 78-year-old rough sleep refused housing by Milton Keynes City Council

A homeless 78-year-old forced to sleep on the streets after being refused housing by the council has warned things are so bad that has considered taking his own life.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Oscar Abeyratna and 40-year-old daughter Dussy have both been sleeping rough in bus shelters and on park benches since they were declared “intentionally homeless” months ago by council officials.

Both have disabilities and say their health is suffering badly through spending their nights on cold pavements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All their possessions, mainly sentimental items going back four generations in their family, are in seven large suitcases, which they heave around with them as they look for shelter.

All Oscar's possessions are in seven suitcases

"Life is just not worth living,” said Oscar this week. "I don’t know what to do. I can’t carry on like this for much longer. I feel like ending my life.”

"My daughter and I have been subject to torture by Milton Keynes City Council. Me, a disabled man, I can hardly move sometimes. We are penniless and do not wish to live any more,

I have had a good life until last October. I will call this a bad dream before my demise.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oscar worked all his life in the motor trade and lived a self-sufficient and dignified existence. Now all his pension money and savings have been combined with Dussy’s benefits and spent on intermittent stays in the easyHotel at CMK to enable them to shower and sleep in peace. Over the past year, they have handed over almost £8,000 to the hotel in this way.

The pensioner claims the council has failed in their duty to house him and should reimburse this money. But the council has remained unwaveringly adamant, despite numerous complaints and interventions, that it has no duty to help the unusual homeless duo.

The saga is long and complicated and stems from when Dussy, who has mental health problems, lost her shared ownership home on a city estate due to rent arrears. She blames this on problems with Universal Credit and Housing Benefit, which meant payments were not received on time.

They registered as homeless with MK Council and, in the meantime, Oscar emptied his savings account paying for easyHotel rooms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By January, when they had not a penny left, the council offered a temporary place in Newport Pagnell’s Harben House, a 140-bed hotel used for short-term homeless accommodation..

"It’s not a good place,” says Oscar. “There are young single mums and small children mixed in with all sorts of people. Bad things go on. But was better than nothing for us.”

During this time, an offer of housing finally came from the council for Dussy – in the form of a bungalow in Paulerspury, 13 miles away.

“We considered it. It needed a lot doing to it and it was so far away. We both need regular appointments and visits to Milton Keynes hospital. There was no bus service and we couldn’t see how we’d get there. So we refused, asking to be offered somewhere closer,” said Oscar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This proved to be a fatal mistake. Because of Dussy’s refusal, the council promptly deemed both her and her father to be intentionally homeless – and immediately ordered their eviction from Harben House.

Since then they have been offered temporary overnight accommodation twice by the council – once in Leicester and once in Derby. Both places they were unable to get to in time with their seven suitcases.

A council spokesperson told the Citizen: “We made it clear that an additional final offer of housing could not be repeated, although we remain willing to pay for a deposit and rent in advance if the residents find a home to rent themselves.”

Oscar, who has spinal and sight problems, says renting privately when on benefits is an impossible task and cannot see light at the end of the tunnel.

"I might as well be dead,” he said. “I cannot see any other way.”

.