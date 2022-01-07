Iain Stewart MP column: 'My team and I will be on hand to help you as we head into 2022'

Iain Stewart visiting the Blue Light Hub in Ashland

I hope you have had a lovely Christmas and I want to take this opportunity to wish you a happy New Year. The month of December was a busy but productive month, meeting with many constituents, organisations and businesses. In this monthly piece, I would like to share with you some of the things that I have been doing.

I visited the Blue Light Hub, in Ashland, to have a tour of the now completed facility that is home to teams from the Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service, South Central Ambulance Service and Thames Valley Police. This new facility enables the emergency services to work together efficiently and collectively in response to an emergency, anywhere in Milton Keynes. Whilst having a look around the Blue Light Hub, I met with the different emergency service teams who are stationed at the Blue Light Hub. The common message from the team members I met was that they have found the collaborative approach to responding to emergencies to be extremely positive. It is very encouraging that other areas of the country are looking to emulate the Milton Keynes initiative.

Also, I visited the Milton Keynes REEP Site which is home to work coaches that are helping 18-24 year olds and 50+ year olds get into work with local employers through the Kickstart Scheme. The Kickstart Scheme provides employers with funding to create new jobs for 16 to 24 year olds on Universal Credit. I welcomed the opportunity to hear from the work coaches on the work that they have been doing to help people utilise the vacancies in Milton Keynes. It was great to hear of the positive take up from young people and the success it has brought them to get long term work opportunities.

It has been a busy December for the MK MP as he looks forward to help his constituents in 2022

Niftylift invited me to their facility to meet with the Founder & Chairman, Roger Bowden, and his team. It was fascinating to have a tour of the site where Niftylift manufacture mobile work platforms, also known as cherry pickers. Whilst walking around the facility, I heard of the 500 high-skilled jobs that are employed on site and met some of them. I was delighted to hear that Niftylift manufacture their goods in Milton Keynes and export them all over the world, including the USA and Europe. Plus, Niftylift offer opportunities for local school children to come to the site to learn more about STEM and how to get a career in this industry, as well as providing apprenticeships through MK College.

With it being UK Parliament Week, I was invited to Caroline Haslett Primary School’s assembly to participate in a Question and Answer session. After speaking to the school assembly about the role of a Member of Parliament and about how to become an MP through the election process, I received a range of great questions from different year groups, including what I am doing to tackle climate change and how many hours do I work each day, At the end of the assembly, I was introduced to the Caroline Haslett School Council.

Finally, I would like to congratulate Maya from Bishop Parker Catholic School for being the winner of my Christmas Card Competition. Her beautifully decorated tree surrounded by presents and people has featured on the front of the Christmas cards that I have sent to my family and friends. Thank you to the nearly 400 entrants who participated this year, Milton Keynes has some budding young artists.

As we start 2022, my team and I will be on hand to help you with any issues that you may have so please do get in touch if you require any assistance.