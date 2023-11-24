Ice-cream giveaway at Milton Keynes schools raises nearly £1,000 for Children In Need

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An ice cream business based in Milton Keynes raised nearly £1,000 by visiting schools to offer a charity ice-cream giveaway.

Loraso Ice Cream raised £984.42 for the charity which held its annual TV fundraiser last Friday, by giving out ice creams.

Owner Polo Loraso, said: “We visited four schools in the MK area including Swallowfield Lower and Fulbrook Academy in Woburn Sands, The Redway School, Milton Keynes, and Aspley Guise Pre School.

“The business handed out a total of 748 ice creams to help raise money for Children in Need in exchange for donations. Some people gave £1or £2 or even 20p. Every penny counts and each ice cream was complete with a special Children in Need wafer disc.”

Paolo added: “We are a mobile ice cream business based in Milton Keynes. It’s a family run-business established in 1981 by my father Franco Loraso.

“We are available for various events and specialise in selling ice cream from our novelty vans including our lovely vintage ice cream van, Poppy’s Vintage Scoops.

“I have worked in the business since 2009 attending all types of events from weddings and corporate events but do a lot of charity work as I like giving back to people in need. We do a lot of charity events where we donate a percentage of our sales to good causes.