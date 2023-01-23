Ice cream van with a difference visits Milton Keynes as temperatures plummet tonight

An ice cream van that has converted to a dessert van has pitched up in Milton Keynes tonight.

Dessert MK offers a range of puds including sticky toffee pudding, cheesecakes and waffles. All are served with Mr Whippy ice cream.

The van is currently outside the old Toys ‘R Us store in Grafton Gate at CMK, where it will be open until 10pm.

Sticky toffee pudding is a speciality

Offers include a dessert tray, with a selection of all puddings, for £6, milk shakes and cones.