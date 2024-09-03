Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A groundbreaking four-day festival is to make a return to Milton Keynes next month.

The City of Code and Lights festival is organised by MK Islamic Arts and Culture (MKIAC) and will take place from Wednesday October 2 to Saturday October 5.

This year's festival celebrates the first anniversary of the World’s First AI Safety Summit, held at Bletchley Park, by embracing a unique AI theme.

Through a series of immersive learning activities, interactive workshops, and thought-provoking symposiums, the festival will explore how artificial intelligence intersects with art, science, and technology.

The festival will bring delights for all the family in Milton Keynes

People can expect a transformative experience that highlights the role of AI in modern innovation while fostering creative dialogue and collaboration across multiple disciplines.

They will have a unique opportunity to explore the dynamic intersections between culture and STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics), discovering how ancient wisdom and modern technology converge to inspire innovative thinking.

By bringing together artists, scientists, educators, and performers, the festival will spark a lively exchange of ideas, showcasing the harmonious collaboration between art and science to create a more connected and brighter future, say the organisers.

The four-day event will start with a thought-provoking symposium on Mathematics, AI and Creative Patterns at Bletchley Park and culminate on Saturday evening with an extraordinary projection on the MK Central Library by Limbic Cinema.

This will be followed by the Electric Drummers leading the Parade of Lights and an exhilarating Theatre in the Sky display by the world-renowned drone art show company Celestial, accompanied by the electric sounds of Jimi Needles & the Club Classics Orchestra at Campbell Park.

The year’s festival will also explore the theme of the fascinating world of bees and their ability to construct intricate, geometrically flawless structures. A visual representation of this idea has been the creation of an interactive artwork called "The HIVE," created by local students and artists and will be on display in the Central Library on Saturday, 5th October for a month.

Through a captivating blend of art, light, and technology, the festival will celebrate the beauty of nature’s engineering alongside human creativity, de said: monstrating how these elements come together to inspire new ways of thinking.

John Hopkins, CEO and Co-Founder of Celestial.“We are honoured to bring our drone art to this year’s City of Code & Light Festival - a hugely well-respected event that celebrates innovation, art, wisdom and technology, which align perfectly with our values.”

Anouar Kassim MBE, CEO, Artistic Director, and Founder of MKIAC, said: "The City of Code and Lights Festival isn’t just a celebration of creativity and technology; it’s a platform to explore the transformative potential of artificial intelligence. By intertwining AI with the rich cultural tapestry of Milton Keynes, the festival highlights the role that AI plays in shaping our future while also honouring the significant contributions of Islamic heritage to modern technology and innovation.

"With events designed for all ages and backgrounds, the festival aims to unite the community, fostering a deeper understanding of how AI and cultural diversity can work together to create a more inclusive and connected society."