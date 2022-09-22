'If I end up having a mental breakdown, Milton Keynes Council will be to blame' says mum in housing battle

Kelly Clarke claims the council has put herself and her family through “living hell” since they were made homeless last month.

They had to leave their privately rented home on Medbourne estate because they could not afford the rent while Kelly was on maternity leave with her youngest son.

The family of four was accepted as homeless and placed in one-bedroom top floor flat 22 miles away in Northampton.

Kelly Clarke with her husband Adam

"It was one of the roughest estates in Northampton. It’s called Blackthorn but its nickname is ‘Smackthorn’,” said Kelly, who is 35.

"The property was filthy and the area is essentially a crack den. I’d only seen areas like it on tv. It was a nightmare. There were burnt out cars, dumped cars, rubbish strewn everywhere and residents outside drinking and smoking until the early hours.”

After three weeks of sleepless nights and loud music blaring until 4am, Kelly was suffering panic attacks and her eight-year-old son was scared to go to bed.

She had sent daily emails of complaint to MK Council but said they were ignored.

The Citizen intervened and the family was finally moved.

"We’ve been moved to Fishermead. To a flat on Pencarrow Place,” said Kelly. “It’s not great but it’s better than the Northampton place.”

But this week the final straw came when Kelly and her husband Adam were sent a demand from the council for money to cover a stay in a temporary accommodation hotel.

"It was for staying at the Different Drummer hotel in Stony Stratford. Yet we’ve never stayed there. Again I’ve tried to contact the council but I’m being ignored,” said Kelly.

She has now lodged an official complaint, saying all the stress has affected her mental health. This prompted a standard acknowledgement letter.

Kelly has emailed a reply stating: “Your opening line ‘I am sorry that you are unhappy with the service you’ve received’ is laughable. It’s not a case of being ‘unhappy’ – it’s the sheer negligent behaviour demonstrated by MK Council.

“I was ignored daily despite me emailing every day with a chronological timeline of incidents happening at the temporary accommodation you put me and my family in.

"You prolonged our suffering, our danger, our sleepless nights, our mental torture...I appreciate human error but this is a catalogue of consistent incompetence, neglect, and rudeness.

“I am having panic attacks... My son still jumps at noises outside. You made us suffer that. You made us victims of circumstances beyond our control. So the assumption that I’m ‘not happy’ is the understatement of the year.

Kelly concluded: “If I end up having a mental breakdown, the blame will solely be placed at MK Council’s feet.”

The Citizen contacted the council and a spokesman apologised for the debt letter, saying it was an “administrative error”.

He said: “We’re in touch with the tenant to discuss her concerns about the second accommodation we’ve provided. Like many other local authorities, we have a limited number of properties available and always try to find suitable accommodation.