Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 16th Jan 2025, 15:08 BST
Updated 12th Sep 2025, 10:07 BST
The roast dinner is undoubtedly one of Britain’s best loved dishes – and the Milton Keynes area is blessed with a number of great pubs serving up this culinary favourite.

To help you find the best places to eat in our area, we have pulled together this guide of venues from around town – that come highly recommended for their roasts with diners on google reviews.

All data was taken from Google and the pubs are not ranked in any particular order.

Tell us where your favourite place to eat is and why via our social media channels.

"Excellent roast dinner, roast beef was so delicious it melted in the mouth. The chicken was great value as lots of meat and very tasty. Desserts" - Rated: 4.7 (1,987k reviews)

1. The Cross Keys - 34 Newport Rd, Woolstone

"Excellent roast dinner, roast beef was so delicious it melted in the mouth. The chicken was great value as lots of meat and very tasty. Desserts" - Rated: 4.7 (1,987k reviews) Photo: Google

"What a lovely roast dinner and very pleasant staff." - Rated: 4.4 (2,111k reviews)

2. The Barge - 15 Newport Rd, Woolstone

"What a lovely roast dinner and very pleasant staff." - Rated: 4.4 (2,111k reviews) Photo: The Barge Inn

"Best Sunday roast I’ve had in ages & great vegan option" - Rated: 4.6 (843 reviews)

3. The Anchor - 10 The Square, Aspley Guise

"Best Sunday roast I’ve had in ages & great vegan option" - Rated: 4.6 (843 reviews) Photo: Google

"Great atmosphere and really good roast dinner on a Sunday. - Rated: 4.4 (1,689k reviews)

4. Old Beams - Paxton Cres, Shenley Lodge

"Great atmosphere and really good roast dinner on a Sunday. - Rated: 4.4 (1,689k reviews) Photo: Google

