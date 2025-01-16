To help you find the best places to eat in our area, we have pulled together a guide of venues from around town – that come highly recommended for their roasts with diners on google reviews.
All data was taken from Google and the pubs are not ranked in any particular order.
1. The Cross Keys - 34 Newport Rd, Woolstone
"Excellent roast dinner, roast beef was so delicious it melted in the mouth. The chicken was great value as lots of meat and very tasty. Desserts" - Rated: 4.7 (1,8k reviews) Photo: Google
2. The Barge - 15 Newport Rd, Woolstone
"What a lovely roast dinner and very pleasant staff." - Rated: 4.4 (1,9k reviews) Photo: The Barge Inn
3. The Anchor - 10 The Square, Aspley Guise
"Best Sunday roast I’ve had in ages & great vegan option" - Rated: 4.5 (710 reviews) Photo: Google
4. Old Beams - Paxton Cres, Shenley Lodge
"Great atmosphere and really good roast dinner on a Sunday. - Rated: 4.4 (1,6k reviews) Photo: Google
