Jasmine Indian Cuisine is one of many excellent Indian restaurants around Milton Keynes.

If you're heading out for a curry around Milton Keynes this weekend then here's where you need to go

Published 22nd Feb 2025, 12:23 BST
Updated 17th Sep 2025, 15:05 BST
These are some of the most popular places to visit for Indian food across the Milton Keynes area.

Indian food is undoubtedly one of the nation’s favourite cuisines – and there are so many great spots to try in all corners of our area.

These are 25 of the best curry houses and takeaways in the Milton Keynes area – based on Google reviews.

All data was taken from Google and the eateries are not ranked in any particular order. Each business is given a rating out of five stars.

Tell us where your favourite place to eat is and why. Join the debate on our social media channels.

"Excellent place for mouth watering food. I can't talk enough about the service and food. Great menu and top notch chefs dishing it out perfectly." - Rated: 4.3 (1,559 reviews)

1. Bollywood Junction - 1-3 Duckworth Ct, Oldbrook

"Excellent place for mouth watering food. I can't talk enough about the service and food. Great menu and top notch chefs dishing it out perfectly." - Rated: 4.3 (1,559 reviews)

"Really great food! Incredible for vegan options, service was quick, and the servers were kind. Would recommend for couples and large groups, great for sharing." - Rated: 4.4 (1,487 reviews)

2. Crispy Dosa Milton Keynes, 12/13, Lloyds court, Silbury Blvd

"Really great food! Incredible for vegan options, service was quick, and the servers were kind. Would recommend for couples and large groups, great for sharing." - Rated: 4.4 (1,487 reviews)

"Fantastic service, food and atmosphere. The owner is also very friendly. Would highly recommend to anyone." - Rated: 4.5 (1,084 reviews)

3. The Grange Indian Restaurant, 132 Dunthorne Way, Grange Farm

"Fantastic service, food and atmosphere. The owner is also very friendly. Would highly recommend to anyone." - Rated: 4.5 (1,084 reviews)

"Good, well prepared food, good tasty cocktail and great service." - Rated: 4.6 (1,741 reviews)

4. Papa J's Indian Restaurant, 20 Redgrave Dr, Oxley Park

"Good, well prepared food, good tasty cocktail and great service." - Rated: 4.6 (1,741 reviews)

