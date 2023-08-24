IKEA and Morrisons jump in to fill the gap in car boot sales in Milton Keynes

Two major stores have jumped in to fill the gap in car boot sales in Milton Keynes.

Since the large weekly event closed at MK Bowl, the city has been sadly lacking for car booters.

But now Morrisons supermarket has pledged to hold regular monthly sales in its underground car park at the central store in Elder Gate.

And even IKEA has jumped on the bandwagon to host two giant sales next month outside its Bletchley store.

The IKEA events will be on Saturday September 2 and Sunday September 3 from 9am to 12pm. Sellers must be over 18 and no traders or businesses are allowed.

A space can be booked by emailing [email protected].

An IKEA spokesman said: “Book a space to sell the things you don't need anymore at our car boot sale. From furniture to decorations and toys, earn some extra money and help keep good things going. Come grab some bargains Join us for a fun day out at IKEA, and enjoy searching for second hand gems.”

Meanwhile Morrisons plans to hold regular boot sales on the first Saturday of every month. The first one is on the same date as the IKEA sale, Saturday September 2.

They will charge just £5 per pitch and all proceeds will go to the store’s charity partners, Together for Short Lives.

The move follows Morrison’s first successful car boot sale held last month.

The store’s community champion Lynsey Marriott said: “They will be held in our underground carpark to shield everyone from the unpredictable weather.

"Our car park downstairs can hold 200 cars so buyers will have more than enough spaces to park, free of charge.”

Sellers at Morrisons can set up from 7am and buyers are welcome to browse from 8am.

Carbooters in Milton Keynes are still mourning the loss of the giant car boot sale that was held every Sunday at MK Bowl for many years. It closed during the Covid lockdown in 2020 and has never re-opened since.