IKEA launch free in-store festival this week in Milton Keynes

IKEA is launching its first-ever festival this week to celebrate life at home.

The festival runs in the Bletchley store between Thursday September 16 and Sunday September 19 and will be online on the Thursday.

It will feature music, artists, chefs, designers and creators to reflect what people say is most important to them in their homes today - being with friends and family, music and food.

There will also be bookable workshops including a wellness room, a green room and a behind-the-scenes room to see how IKEA creates its displays.

To celebrate the event, there will be special offers on more than 120 home furnishing products for IKEA Family members.

The Showroom, Market Hall, Circular Hub and Restaurant will all be "transformed" for the festival period, bringing people together for the world’s biggest celebration of the home, say IKEA bosses.

They say the festival is inspired by the IKEA vision to create a better everyday life for people. It aims to spark

conversation on how to live a more sustainable and affordable life, all while having fun.

Rosheen Forbes, commercial activity and events leader at IKEA, said: “After so much time spent at home, we wanted to create an event that brings people together in new but real ways.

"By creating open and positive cultural moments of connection through individual passions, talents, and everyday rituals, we’re challenging the festival format with an innovative tone and feel that brings energy into people’s homes and makes life in those four walls better."

Those unable to make it to the store can tune in to the virtual IKEA festival, taking place from 7am on

Thursday September 16 and featuring over 100 homes in more than 50 countries across the world.

Set in everyday homes and neighbourhoods, the virtual festival will turn living rooms, kitchens, bedrooms, and gardens into "virtual stages" for performances and experiences, say IKEA.

There will be cooking demonstrations from The Pasta Queen and Paul Svensson, performances from musicians MØ, Kanis and Mercury award winner Arlo Parks, and home tours from Virgil Abloh and Ilse Crawford.