IKEA pledges free refreshments to stallholders at 'first of its kind' car boot sale in Milton Keynes this weekend

IKEA is opening its car park to the Milton Keynes community this weekend for a giant car boot sale.

The store is not charging sellers for spaces and has also pledged to provide them with free refreshments and coupons for hot food.

But they have produced a list of items that people are not allowed to sell. These include clothing, electronics and food.

IKEA in Milton Keynes is holding car boot sales in its car park this Saturday and Sunday

Businesses and traders are banned and all sellers must be over 18 years of age.

The boot sale runs between 9am and 12 noon on Saturday and Sunday and the aim is to support people in prolonging the life of their pre-loved belongings and helping to give them a new lease of life.

"IKEA is inviting members of the public eager to pass on their goods, and buyers looking for more affordable solutions, to join in,” said a spokesperson for the store.

“IKEA has an ambition to be climate positive by 2030 and to inspire and enable its customers to live a better, more sustainable everyday life at home. Knowing that a growing environmental awareness is shaping the way people value the things they own, the car boot sale is designed to help pass on things that still have value, while ensuring consumers remain supported during challenging economic times.”

If the pilot is successful, the ambition is that similar car boot sales take place in IKEA car parks across the country in 2024.

David Manser, IKEA’s MK store manager said: “We’re excited to be hosting the first event of its kind for IKEA and are proud to be getting the local community together to sell, buy, explore and keep good things going. We want to make the passing on of pre-loved items as easy and enjoyable as possible.

Those interested in selling at the event can request a free space by emailing [email protected]. Sellers must receive a confirmation in advance of the event.

Meanwhile another car boot sale will be held at Morrison’s car park at CMK on Saturday. This will be followed by regular sales on the first Saturday of every month at the site.