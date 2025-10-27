'I'm 76 and I've just won a national beauty pageant' says Milton Keynes grandmother-of-four

A glamourous 76-year-old gran is this week celebrating after winning a national beauty pageant.

Youthful-looking Carolyne Martin scooped the Ms Elegance 50 plus contest overf the weekend, competing against mature women from all over the United Kingdom.

She caught the pageant bug late in life, after losing her husband Colin to a brain tumour in 2011 when he was 62.

"Colin and I were so close. We ran our own cleaning business together. We were together for 40 years. When he died I felt such a huge loss,” she told the Daily Mail.

Forced to close their business and move from their lovely four-bedroom detached home to a smaller property, Carolyne felt everything I cherished had come to an end.

"I desperately needed something to fill the huge void,” she said.

A friend suggested she should enter a beauty pageant as a distraction.

“It sounds dramatic but pageants saved me. They have taken me away from my grief and given me a new lease of life,” she said.

The beauty buzz soon became addictive and in 2013 Carolyne entered the Mrs World National UK and won the Inspirational Women award. She has also won the Crown And Glory pageant, held in North Wales and audiences are constantly amazed at how young she looks

“Even as a teenager, I loved fashion and elegance, and as the years have gone by, hopefully I have continued to dress and look as elegant as I could. Magazines and films are always inspirational,” she says.

“I eat healthily and do yoga and Pilates three times a week. Joan Collins is my inspiration. Just before the big day I have a spray tan, shape my eyebrows and manicure my nails.

“Pageants have been such a joy to show and express ourselves and prove we can still be someone who still has that certain something… It’s ot just meeting like-minded ladies, but to show our graceful and fun personalities.

"Many pageants give prizes for best personality, so you need to be able to talk, have a sense of humour and appear elegant in front of the judges.”