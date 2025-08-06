'I'm 78 years old, worked all my life, but now I'm sleeping rough on the streets of Milton Keynes with my daughter'

A 78-year-old man and his disabled daughter are sleeping rough on the streets after being deemed intentionally homeless by MK City Council.

Iscar Abeyratna and 40-year-old Dussy spend their nights sheltering inside MK Central station until it closes, then wandering around local parks until the shopping building opens to offer some warmth.

They have no car, no tent, no sleeping bags and no wet weather equipment.

"I never thought I would be doing this but I have no choice,” said Iscar, who moved to the UK 54 years ago and worked in the motor trade until he retired.

Dussy, who was born in Milton Keynes, suffers from mental health issues and is awaiting a brain scan. Iscar acts as her carer.

Until October last year, Dussy was living in a private rented house on Oldbrook but was evicted by the landlord due to rent arrears.

The pair blame the arrears on problems with Universal Credit and Housing Benefit, which meant payments were not received on time.

"I have to take care of my daughter. She can’t manage without me. So the pair of us were suddenly homeless,” said Iscar, who suffers from mobility problems and joint pain.

They registered as homeless with MK Council and, in the meantime, Iscar ploughed all his savings and their joint benefit payments into paying for a room at the easyHotel at CMK.

By January, when they had not a penny left, the council offered a temporary place in Newport Pagnell’s Harben House, a 140-bed hotel used for short-term homeless accommodation..

"It’s not a good place,” said Iscar. “There are young single mums and small children mixed in with all sorts of people. Bad things go on. But was better than nothing for us.”

Later the pair we offered alternative accommodation by the council – but it was more than 15 miles away in Towcester.

"Neither of us drive and my daughter needs regular visits to MK hospital, which would have been impossible,” said Iscar.

He declined the offer, hoping to be allocated somewhere closer. However, last week his action backfired when he and Dussy were suddenly evicted by the council from Harben House.

"A staff member just shouted at us to go, to get out of the building. The council had decided we couldn’t stay there any more and they couldn’t help us because we were ‘intentionally homeless’.”

The pair crammed all their possessions into one suitcase and Iscar once again scraped together their benefit money to spend a couple of nights at easyHotel. But now there is no money left – even for food.

"Yesterday I ate six slices of bread. That was all. And we are once again sleeping on the street. It’s pleasant,” he said.

He has complained to the council and also sought help from city MP Emily Darlington, whose caseworker replied: “I am truly sorry about your current situation, but we have tried our best...”

A plea to the city’s Unity MK homelessness charity resulted in a similar response.

Meanwhile the council is sticking to its guns. A spokesperson told the Citizen: “We’ve made every effort to support Miss Abeyratna and her father, including offering them a suitable bungalow, which was unfortunately declined...Each year, we help hundreds of people facing homelessness by providing temporary accommodation.”