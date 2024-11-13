'I'm a social worker and I use cannabis daily for health reasons' says 47-year-old Milton Keynes woman

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 47-year-old city social worker is promoting the benefits of taking medical cannabis to improve health and well-being.

Daisy, who specialises in mental health and addictions, takes regular doses of medical cannabis through a special vaporiser to cope with her post-traumatic stress disorder (PTDS) plus other medical conditions.

The product, extracted from cannabis flowers grown in the UK, is prescribed privately by Releaf clinic and she says it has made a world of difference to her life.

“I have a whole selection of diagnosed conditions, but I’m mainly prescribed medical cannabis because of my post-traumatic stress disorder,” she said.

Daisy takes medical cannabis to manage her health conditions

"I also have a couple of physical conditions, including a balance disorder which affects the inner ear and causes me to experience things like vomiting and dizziness.

“My trauma history is multi-generational, and it means I have to live a double life for all intents and purposes - on the one hand I’m a professional, but on the other I’m also somebody who has got lived experience, and walking that line is really, really difficult.”

Over the years, Daisy has been prescribed a variety of more conventional medications but many have caused side effects or simply not worked.

"Before trying cannabis, I was very anxious. I had a series of panic attacks every day and was very depressed. I would get motion sickness simply by getting out of bed in the morning because of the balance disorder, and I would be vomiting several times a day. It was miserable,” she said.

“Medical cannabis makes all the difference - it means that you can function and actually just focus on your wellness and health, rather than the politics and social justice issues often associated with it,” she said.

But she admits some people can be judgemental about her choice, even though medical cannabis is legal. And one one occassion, her work colleagues evern tried to report her for taking it

“From wider society, without a doubt, the stigma is massive. When my work colleagues tried to report me, I got asked by someone who had known me for 10 years if I'd been intoxicated at work - that’s the automatic response.”

Diasy carriers a medical cannabis card explaining that she is not breaking the law.

“I’m living a dual existence, between being a cannabis patient with all these conditions, and being a registered professional who works in mental health. It can be really challenging.

“I appreciate that I’m in a privileged position in a lot of ways, that I can afford medical cannabis privately. But if someone can afford to go private, then I will definitely recommend they choose Releaf.”

Daisy is determined to change the public’s perception of cannabis.

"Cannabis users can actually be productive members of society. I've got a 30 year career. I've published nine textbooks. I run my own business and have done so for nearly 15 years. I was an NHS executive director, the Mental Capacity Lead for the College of Social Work - and I am a medical cannabis user. And those two things work together. If anybody doubts that, just look at me.”