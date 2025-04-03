There are some fantastic beauty spots to enjoy around the Milton Keynes area this spring and summer.There are some fantastic beauty spots to enjoy around the Milton Keynes area this spring and summer.
I'm getting my walking boots on this spring - and these are just some of the must-visit beauty spots I will be head to around the Milton Keynes area

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 8th Jan 2025, 10:48 BST
Updated 3rd Apr 2025, 11:31 BST
Winter is now done and dusted for another year – and we have made it through to the other side.

And with that warmer weather now upon us, I am planning on getting my walking boots on and getting back to nature this spring.

Luckily for those of us who live in around the Milton Keynes area there are some great trails to follow and some wonderful scenery.

Here we bring you some great ideas for what to do this spring and summer.

Let us know your favourite walks and beauty spots and why via our social media channels.

This is a circular walk, along footpaths, red ways and a canal towpath. The walking is easy and accessible year round.

1. Wavendon Wood Circular

This is a circular walk, along footpaths, red ways and a canal towpath. The walking is easy and accessible year round.

Aspley Woods is approximately 326ha of mainly conifer plantation woodland with some areas of semi-ancient natural woodland, that lies between Woburn Sands, Bow Brickhill and Aspley Guise. It's a great place to discover nature and enjoy the outdoors with over 400 acres of woodland, heathland and meadows to enjoy - a fabulous site for walking and cycling.

2. Aspley Heath Wood

Aspley Woods is approximately 326ha of mainly conifer plantation woodland with some areas of semi-ancient natural woodland, that lies between Woburn Sands, Bow Brickhill and Aspley Guise. It's a great place to discover nature and enjoy the outdoors with over 400 acres of woodland, heathland and meadows to enjoy - a fabulous site for walking and cycling.

This is a very popular area for birding, camping, and hiking, so you'll likely encounter other people while exploring. The trail is open year-round and is beautiful to visit anytime. This beautiful reserve was opened in 2016 and is used as an overflow for the River Ouse in times of high rainfall.

3. Ouse Valley and Floodplain Forest Nature Reserve

This is a very popular area for birding, camping, and hiking, so you'll likely encounter other people while exploring. The trail is open year-round and is beautiful to visit anytime. This beautiful reserve was opened in 2016 and is used as an overflow for the River Ouse in times of high rainfall.

Here you can discover the incredible achievements of Britain's World War Two Codebreakers, in the place where it happened and the impact Bletchley had on the plans for D-Day. Once top secret, now Bletchley Park is a vibrant heritage attraction bringing in history lovers from far and wide.

4. Bletchley Park

Here you can discover the incredible achievements of Britain's World War Two Codebreakers, in the place where it happened and the impact Bletchley had on the plans for D-Day. Once top secret, now Bletchley Park is a vibrant heritage attraction bringing in history lovers from far and wide.

