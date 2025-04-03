And with that warmer weather now upon us, I am planning on getting my walking boots on and getting back to nature this spring.
Luckily for those of us who live in around the Milton Keynes area there are some great trails to follow and some wonderful scenery.
Here we bring you some great ideas for what to do this spring and summer.
Let us know your favourite walks and beauty spots and why via our social media channels.
1. Wavendon Wood Circular
This is a circular walk, along footpaths, red ways and a canal towpath. The walking is easy and accessible year round. Photo: Google
2. Aspley Heath Wood
Aspley Woods is approximately 326ha of mainly conifer plantation woodland with some areas of semi-ancient natural woodland, that lies between Woburn Sands, Bow Brickhill and Aspley Guise. It's a great place to discover nature and enjoy the outdoors with over 400 acres of woodland, heathland and meadows to enjoy - a fabulous site for walking and cycling. Photo: Facebook
3. Ouse Valley and Floodplain Forest Nature Reserve
This is a very popular area for birding, camping, and hiking, so you'll likely encounter other people while exploring. The trail is open year-round and is beautiful to visit anytime. This beautiful reserve was opened in 2016 and is used as an overflow for the River Ouse in times of high rainfall. Photo: Facebook
4. Bletchley Park
Here you can discover the incredible achievements of Britain's World War Two Codebreakers, in the place where it happened and the impact Bletchley had on the plans for D-Day. Once top secret, now Bletchley Park is a vibrant heritage attraction bringing in history lovers from far and wide. Photo: Getty Images
