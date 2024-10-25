“I'm lucky to be alive” Milton Keynes mum shares story of rare condition for World Prematurity Day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A mum from Milton Keynes says she is lucky to be alive after being diagnosed with a rare condition called placenta accreta.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michelle Taylor’s 28-week scan revealed the condition, which is when the placenta grows in the wrong place and attaches to organs such as the bladder.

“Milton Keynes Hospital picked it up really early,” said Michelle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“My consultants told me not to Google it, but I decided I had to know.

Michelle Taylor with her daughter Evie

“I was told to put a will in place, and that really brought it to reality.

“As a single parent with six children, three of them under-11, I was absolutely devastated at the prospect of not being able to see them grow up.”

By 34 weeks Michelle’s condition had worsened and doctors were left with no option but to deliver her baby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A team of 30 surgeons safely delivered her daughter Evie who was put on a breathing tube and taken to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit before Michelle had the chance to hold her.

Michelle Taylor in hospital during her treatment for placenta accreta

During the operation, Michelle had her womb, cervix and part of her bladder removed, and lost eight litres of blood.

“I can’t praise Milton Keynes Hospital enough for finding this, which meant I was able to survive,” Michelle added.

“I cannot fault them for their care.

“I am over the moon to still be alive.

“I am sad that I had to lose my womb, but I knew it had to be taken away to save my life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was quite traumatic to go through such significant surgery, but my family provided me with amazing support.

“My mum and step dad drove me to hospital, and my mum stayed when my baby was born.

“I don’t know how I would have done without her and my oldest daughter Sophie.”

Michelle’s story has been shared on the NHS blood donation page, as she received 11 units of transfused blood during the procedure, and in a magazine article.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

November 17 marks World Prematurity Day, which raises awareness of premature birth and issues that affect premature babies and their families.

Michelle says she has had a great reaction to sharing her story, and wants to continue raising awareness of the condition.

“I have had a really positive reaction to sharing my story,” she said.

“I want to raise awareness of being a single parent.

“I am happy to mentor anyone going through a similar experience, and am trying to set up a local support group for anyone going through something similar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A lot of women that I am now friends with, who have been through similar things, are based in other parts of the country.”

Evie is now 18 months old, and is doing very well.

“She is starting to catch up with walking, and is talking a lot,” Michelle added.

As part of Michelle’s efforts to develop awareness of the condition, she has raised money for Bliss, a charity that supports parents and families of premature or sick babies, and completed a daily walking challenge for the Milton Keynes Neo Natal Intensive Care Unit.