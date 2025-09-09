'I'm nearly 80 and I’m spending my nights sleeping rough on the streets' says homeless Milton Keynes pensioner refused help by council

Oscar is sleeping on the street of Milton Keynes at the age of 78

An elderly and disabled man deemed ‘intentionally homeless’ by the city council has spoken of taking his own life after being forced to sleep rough on the streets of MK.

Oscar Abeyratna and his 40-year-old daughter Dussy have been begging for months for the council to find them a home.

They spend their nights sheltering inside MK Central Station until it closes, then wandering around local parks until the shopping building opens to offer some warmth.

Both cold, wet and miserable, their staple diet is dry bread, a loaf a day shared between them because that is all they can afford, they say.

"I don’t know what to do. I can’t carry on like this for much longer. I feel like ending my life...We are both contemplating suicide,” Oscar told the Citizen this week.

"My daughter and I have been subjected to untold physical and mental torture by the Milton Keynes City Council. Frankly, this episode is an affront to human dignity.

The couple’s extraordinary story began in October last year when Dussy, who suffers from mental health problems, was evicted from her private rented home on Oldbrook.

The landlord’s reason was rent arrears, but Oscar and Dussy say this was due to problems with Universal Credit and Housing Benefit not being received on time.

They registered as homeless with MK City Council, hoping for help. Meanwhile, with no car and no tent, Oscar, who has mobility and vision problems, used all his savings to pay for a room for them at the city centre’s EasyHotel.

"I have to take care of my daughter. She can’t manage without me,” he said.

"I’ve worked all my life and never claimed benefits. We’re not scroungers, yet the council just won’t help us,” he added.

After three months, the council gave the pair a room in Newport Pagnell’s Harben House hotel, a 140-bed venue used for short-term homeless accommodation.

Shortly afterwards there came an offer of a house – in Towcester.

“We had to refuse it because it was too far away. We need to be in MK for all our health appointments,” said Oscar.

He says the homeless application and housing offer was in his name but the council says it was under the name of his daughter. Either way, the refusual spelled disaster for both of them.

It meant they were suddenly deemed intentionally homeless and not liable for any help from the council. As a result, last month they were ordered to leave Harben House.

Now, with his life savings blown on hotel bills, Oscar is back on the streets with Dussy at his side. This week they are sleeping outside a hotel, with all their possessions in seven suitcases and assorted carrier bags, in the hope that council officials will do something to help.

Occasionally kind strangers feel sorry for the pair and pay for a room in a hotel. Meanwhile, Oscar is desperately trying to claim back from the council the thousands he has spent on hotel accommodation over the months,

“My daughter and I have been thrown out to rot forever. We have no money and no food. Does anyone care? Highly unlikely,” he said.

Oscar has complained to the council and also sought help from city MP Emily Darlington, whose caseworker replied: “I am truly sorry about your current situation, but we have tried our best.”

A plea to the city’s Unity MK homelessness charity resulted in a similar response.

Meanwhile the council is sticking to its guns. A spokesperson told the Citizen earlier this month: “We’ve made every effort to support Miss Abeyratna and her father, including offering them a suitable bungalow, which was unfortunately declined… Each year, we help hundreds of people facing homelessness by providing temporary accommodation.”

We tried again to ask the council if it could help. This time spokesperson replied: “Mr Abeyratna has not made a homeless application in his own right and therefore no offer of housing has been made to him, he has also not registered on the housing register – this application is also in his daughter’s name.”

They added: “We’ve made every effort to support Miss Abeyratna and her father, including offering them a suitable bungalow, which was unfortunately declined. Once we know their location, our outreach team will visit them to offer support which includes emergency accommodation.”

Oscar strongly disputes that the application and housing offer was not in his name and claims he and his daughter should be eligible for help.