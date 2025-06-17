Aldi has released an image of how its new supermarket at Galley Hill in Stony Stratford could look if planning permission is granted.

The supermarket chain has submitted an application to build a new community food store which it says will bring an investment of £7 million into the area.

If approved, the new store will bring 40 full-time jobs to the area, 103 car parking spaces and four electric vehicle charging points.

A public consultation on the proposed development was held last year, with Aldi describing the site as “underutilised” and seen as “acceptable for development.”

Aldi real estate director Robin Williams said: “We are very pleased to have submitted the planning application for a new Aldi store in Stony Stratford.

“During our consultation in December we received 92 responses, with a majority of respondents feeling that a new Aldi store would benefit the local area.

“We are delighted with the support shown so far and are committed to continued engagement with the local community and the council.

Milton Keynes City Council will now carry out its own consultation on the plans, with Aldi hoping a decision on the application will be made later this year.

