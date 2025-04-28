Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Bletchley takeaway has been told that improvement is necessary following a visit by Food Standards Agency (FSA) inspectors.

Victoria’s Kitchen, a Chinese takeaway based at 25 Victoria Road, was given a rating of two, meaning some improvement is necessary, following a visit last month.

Four other outlets have also received ratings - with Eagles Jerk and Grill, based at 6 Harrier Court in Eaglestone, rated as four, meaning hygiene standards are good.

Four-star ratings have been awarded to three establishments - The Mister Law at 13 Farthing Grove in Netherfield, Tender Bun Fried Chicken at 9&10 Granville Square in Willen and The Countryman at 127 Bradwell Common Boulevard in Bradwell Common.

Under the scheme, the FSA gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0, which can be displayed at their premises and online.

This allows consumers to make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.

The scheme is law in Wales and Northern Ireland but display of the rating sticker is voluntary in England.

The full rating system is as follows - five means hygiene standards are very good, four means hygiene standards are good, three means hygiene standards are generally satisfactory, two means some improvement is necessary, one means that major improvement is necessary and zero means that urgent improvement is required.

