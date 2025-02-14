Three Milton Keynes outlets have been told improvements are necessary in the latest batch of food hygiene ratings handed out by the Food Standards Agency (FSA).

A two-star rating, out of a possible five, has been handed to two takeaways in the city - Crispy Seoul and Buffalo Blaze, both based at 16b Garrick Walk in Central Milton Keynes.

The same mark has also been given to the Habibi Lounge, based at 140a Queensway in Bletchley.

In total 46 establishments across the city have been given new ratings, with a three rating, meaning hygiene standards are satisfactory, awarded to three locations.

These are Testimony Catering Services, a takeaway at 90 Penryn Avenue in Fishermead, Patley Indian Cuisine, a restaurant at 101 High Street in Newport Pagnell and Starbucks Coffee Company at The Place Retail Park in Elder Gate.

Four-star ratings have been handed to two pubs - The Plough at 57 High Street and The Rose and Crown at 74 to 76 Silver Street, both in Newport Pagnell, plus the Dessert Island Café at 116 to 118 Queensway in Bletchley.

Three takeaways have also received the same rating - Gurkha Streetfood at MK12, JJ’s at Eleven at 11 Market Place in Olney and Mangal Plus at 43 Stratford Road in Wolverton.

All remaining places visited have been given five-star ratings, meaning hygiene standards are very good.

Nine takeaways received that rating - St Marys Chippy at 20 St Marys Avenue, Bletchley, Itsu at Unit 148 Midsummer Arcade, Centre MK, Namji at 4 The Square, Wolverton, Five Akhis at 186 Waterside, Peartree Bridge, Panda Town at 8 Islay Court, Newton Leys, Krust Pizza at 16-18 High Street, Olney, Moores Fish & Chips at 7 Islay Court, Newton Leys, Bubble CiTea Kiosk at Queens Court, Silbury Arcade, Central Milton Keynes and YO! To Go! at Tesco Extra, 1 Winchester Circle, Kingston.

The Wavendon Arms pub at 2 Newport Road in Wavendon has the same rating, as do 23 restaurants, cafes and canteens.

These are Kobe Steakhouse at Unit 18b Xscape Building, 602 Marlborough Gate in Central Milton Keynes, Romanelli (Pizza) at 3a Chandos Place, Bletchley, Burger King at Portway A5 To V6, Milton Keynes, Burger King at M1 motorway service area north, Little Linford Lane, Newport Pagnell, Cafe Balti at 52 Church Street, Wolverton, KFC at M1 motorway service area south, Little Linford Lane, Newport Pagnell, Oakhill Secure Training Centre (Aramark) at Secure Training Centre, Chalgrove Field, Oakhill, Givaudan UK (Wilson Vale Catering) at Chippenham Drive, Kingston, GXO Logistics - Waitrose (staff canteen) at Standing Way, Brinklow, Tea & Toast at 36 Church Street, Wolverton, I Love Catering at 43 Caxton Court Garamonde Drive, Wymbush, Haversham Sailing Club at High Street, Haversham, Vero Italian Restaurant at 2-3 Odells Yard, Stony Stratford, Burger King at Stadium Way East, Denbigh North, Kokoro Sushi & Bento at Unit 18 Midsummer Place, Central Milton Keynes, McDonalds Restaurant at 52-56 Midsummer Arcade, Central Milton Keynes, Out Of Office Coffee House at Witan Studios, 280 Witan Gate West, Central Milton Keynes, Kassia at 50 High Street, Stony Stratford, Pret A Manger at 27-29 Eagle Walk, Central Milton Keynes, Starbucks Coffee Company at 45 Winchester Circle, Kingston, Baxterstorey at Red Bull Powertrains Building 8, Bradbourne Drive, Tilbrook, Red Bull Technologies (Baxter Storey) at 16 Bradbourne Drive, Tilbrook, and Ori Caffe at John Lewis, 11 Field Walk, Central Milton Keynes.

Under the scheme, the FSA gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0, which can be displayed at their premises and online.

This allows consumers to make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.

The scheme is law in Wales and Northern Ireland but display of the rating sticker is voluntary in England.

Under the rating system a mark of five means hygiene standards are very good, four means hygiene standards are good, three means hygiene standards are generally satisfactory, two means some improvement is necessary, one means major improvement is necessary and zero means that urgent improvement is required.