Two Milton Keynes establishments have been told improvements are necessary in the latest batch of food hygiene ratings handed out by the Food Standards Agency (FSA).

A two-star rating, out of a possible five, has been handed to two restaurants - the Courtyard Brasserie at 8-9 Rose Court in Olney, and Sultans Restaurant at Unit B2 on 15 Savoy Crescent in Milton Keynes.

In total eight establishments across the city have been given new ratings, with three, meaning hygiene standards are satisfactory, awarded to Cornish Bakery, a takeaway based at 11 Deer Walk in Central Milton Keynes.

Four-star ratings, meaning hygiene standards are good, have been awarded to multiple establishments, including the Craft and Skewers gastropub on 122 High Street in Newport Pagnell, and the Court House Coffee restaurant at Magistrates Court on 301 Silbury Boulevard in Central Milton Keynes.

The same rating has also been awarded to the Boki coffee shop at 201-249 Silbury Boulevard in Central Milton Keynes, the Nour Maison Artisan Café and Brasserie at 149 Grafton Gate East in Central Milton Keynes, KH Catering at 13 Shenley Pavilions on Chalkdell Drive in Shenley Wood and The Chequers pub at 24 High Street in North Crawley.

Under the scheme, the FSA gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0, which can be displayed at their premises and online.

This allows consumers to make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.

The scheme is law in Wales and Northern Ireland but display of the rating sticker is voluntary in England.