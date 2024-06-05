In pictures: 7 amazing concerts at Milton Keynes Bowl over the years

The entertainment venue drew massive crowds during the 80s and 90s with names such as Genesis, Davie Bowie, Michael Jackson and Simple Minds.

A former clay-pit used for brick-making, the bowl was filled in and raised to form an amphitheatre using sub-soil excavated by the many new developments in the area.

With a capacity of 65,000, the open-air arena was a prime destination for concerts. It opened in 1979 with a gig by Desmond Dekker and Geno Washington and by the 1990s some of the world's most popular artists were appearing there.

Queen was the concert that first put the venue on the map as part of their Hot Space Tour in June 1982.

In October of that year, it was the turn of Genesis, who appeared at the Bowl for their reunion concert called Six Of The Best.

In July 1983 David Bowie performed spectacularly, with more than 150,000 people descending to watch his Serious Moonlight Tour over a sweltering hot weekend

A major at in 1986 was Simple Minds then in 1988 Michael Jackson was the world famous visitor, drawing a crowd of 60,000 people as part of his legendary Bad World Tour.

Metallica performed in 1993 following the release of their fifth studio album 'Metallica' (The Black Album), and this was swiftly followed by a massive Bon Jovi concert for the 'I'll Sleep When I'm Dead' tour.

In 2005, Green Day appeared in front of a combined 130,000 people and the following year it was the turn of Take That, who regrouped for their Ultimate Re-Union after 11 years without a tour

The final big concert took place in September 2015 when the Foo Fighters went down a storm after their planned appearances at Glastonbury and Wembley Stadium was cancelled. .

There was then a gap for seven years until MK Dons took ownership of the bowl and vowed to reintroduce music to it.

Muse drew the crowd back to the venue last summer and this August will see tens of thousands of people watching Chase & Status and attending the Reggae Land festival.

Take a look through out gallery of photos to see some of the Bowl concert highlights over the years.

