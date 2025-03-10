Milton Keynes has seen some very famous visitors over the decadesplaceholder image
Milton Keynes has seen some very famous visitors over the decades

In pictures: 7 of the most famous people to visit Milton Keynes

By Sally Murrer
Published 10th Mar 2025, 14:14 BST
Updated 10th Mar 2025, 14:28 BST
Milton Keynes has had its share of VIP visitors over the years and today we take a look back at the most memorable of them.

From Cliff Richard roller skating nonchalantly around the city’s shopping centre to the Queen greeting local people, the past few decades have seen a list of famous faces.

Take a look through our picture gallery. You may even have been there to witness some of them!

Queen Elizabeth II visited Milton Keynes many times, including to open the shopping centre in 1979, as well as the civic offices, and Stadium MK. She also visited Wolverton as a young princess.

Sir David Jason spent a lot of time in Milton Keynes during 1981 - hanging out at the police station in the city centre. He used it for his research into his role in Inspector Frost, which became a hit TV series.

Tom Hardy was a surprise visitor to Oakgrove school when the Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Open Championship took place there in September 2022, He floored is opponant and walked off with a gold medal.

Kevin Whately can often be spotted in Milton Keynes - becasue he lives here! His home, which he shares with his actress wife, is in Woburn Sands.

