In pictures: 9 former nightclubs where it was cool to hang out in Milton Keynes many years ago

The new city boasted an array of clubs and lively nitespots when it was first built, but sadly many of them have closed over the years.
Here are nine that were once the most popular, attracting crowds of people to the dance floors whenever they were open.
Have a flock through our gallery of photos for a real blast from the past.
A YouTube video by local history enthuisiast Time Emotion also shows the old venues and lists many former pubs too. You can watch the video here.
Peaches club in Bletchley, near Sainsbury's, was the place to be in the 1980s. It later became known as Tramps and Rayzells.Photo: Other third party
Hundreds of people will remember The Empire in the Leisure Plaza during the 1990s. Close to the MK Central train station, it attracted crowds from neighbouring towns as well as local fans. It had started life as Hero's and then Flamingo's. The venue closed in 2004 and Morrison's supermarket now stands on the site.Photo: Other third party
Oceana was a highly popular venue in the city centre during the 1990s. It closed in 2008.Photo: Other third party
Who remembers the Golden Flamingo club at CMK? Based in the Leisure Plaza, it was highly popular in the 90s but closed in the 2000s.Photo: Other third party