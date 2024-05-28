In pictures: 9 things you'll remember if you lived in Milton Keynes in the 70s and 80s

Every day there was change – new houses going up, the new shopping centre opening, brand new roads appearing and, of course, roundabouts emerging… everywhere.
But as some things grew, others disappeared or simply did not stand the test of time.
Today the MK Citizen looks back to the late 70s and early 80s with nine attractions, events or building that are now more.
Flick through out picture gallery and see how many you remember!
Our first photo, which is from Living Archive, shows the shopping centre under development, surrounded by a very bare-looking city centre, in the 1970s.
The city's shopping centre under construction in the 1970s Photo: Living Archive
Can you remember going up and down in this lift? It was in the centre of John Lewis for many years and its futuristic glass design was a talking point for many. Photo: Other third party
The Christmas market at the Agora in Wolverton was once a big attraction. The building was once a thriving venue with a roller skating rink upstairs an a busy market and shops on the ground floor but it became more and more empty over the years. Recently it was bulldozed to the ground to make way for new houses. Photo: Facebook
The Christmas displays in Middleton Hall each year were not only amazing, but free. Thousands of people went 'up the city' just to see them. This photo, taken in 1979, shows the very first display. Photo: Other third party