In pictures: Bat out of Hell musical bursts into Milton Keynes

The show is currently showing at MK Theatre for the next two weeks, bringing to life the legendary hits of Jim Steinman and Meat Loaf.

Local motorcyclists and Harley Davidson fans were invited to bring their bikes and meet the cast this week.

Bat Out of Hell – The Musical wowed critics and public alike when it played limited seasons at Manchester Opera House, London Coliseum and London’s Dominion Theatre from 2017 to 2019. The musical also ran successfully in Canada, Germany and at New York’s City Centre in 2019.

It stars Glenn Adamson (American Idiot) as Strat, Martha Kirby (Grease, Rags the Musical) as Raven and original leading cast members Rob Fowler as Falco and Sharon Sexton as Sloane, plus Killian Thomas Lefevre as Tink, Joelle Moses as Zahara, James Chisholm as Jagwire, Kellie Gnauck as Valkyrie, and Danny Whelan as Ledoux.

Also in the cast are Laura Johnson as Kwaiden, Jamie Jukes as Markevitch, Rebecca Lafferty as Scherzzo, James Lowrie as Denym, Rory Maguire as Astroganger, Amy Matthews as Vilmos, Samuel Pope as Hoffman & Alternate Strat, Luke Street as Hollander, Leonardo Vieira as O’Dessasuite, Beth Woodcock as Spinotti, & Jayme-Lee Zanoncelli as Goddesilla.The show won the Radio 2 Audience Award for Best Musical at the Evening Standard Awards and was nominated for eight WhatsOnStage Awards, including Best New Musical.

Bat Out of Hell became one of the best-selling albums in history, selling over 50 million copies worldwide. For the stage musical, t Steinman incorporated iconic songs from the Bat Out of Hell albums, including You Took the Words Right Out of My Mouth, Bat Out of Hell, I Would Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That) and Two Out Of Three Ain’t Bad, as well as two previously unreleased songs, What Part of My Body Hurts the Most and Not Allowed to Love.Bat Out of Hell dedicates this tour to the memory of Jim Steinman, who sadly passed away on 19 April 2021 and Meat Loaf who passed away on 20 January 2022.

Performances in Milton Keynes started on Tuesday June 14 and run until Saturday June 25. Shows are at 2:30pm & 7:30pm

