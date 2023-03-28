In pictures: Brick Festival returns to Milton Keynes with Lego magic for young and old

Popular event attracted huge crowds to Planet Ice venue

A celebration of all things Lego returned to Milton Keynes yesterday with the hugely popular Brick Festival event.

Brick Festival Events welcomed visitors at its new home, Planet Ice MK, with an event dedicated to the magic of Lego.

For young builders there were competitions, speed building challenges and other fun activities, plus several large brick pits where they could let their imaginations run wild.

And for older fans there was a chance to admire unique large scale displays created by master builders from around the country, with a chance to chat to fellow builders about their latest projects.

A festival spokesman said: “Lego building is far more than simply a boxed set… it’s a chance to set the bricks free and encourage fans of all ages to build truly incredible creations.

“Brick Festivals are a great event for all the family, from collectors, builders and every other kind of Lego fan. There is always lots to see and do including live speed building competitions, awesome brick built displays of all shapes and sizes, activities, traders selling loose bricks, new Lego sets, retired Lego sets, mini figures and accessories plus our dedicated building areas.”

The Milton Keynes Brick Festival at Planet Ice promised to be a great day out for Lego builders of all ages and abilities, from the die-hard collectors to the casual fans, and it didn’t disappoint.

Whether you were trying to fill in gaps in vintage collection, looking for a pre-loved bargain or just wanted to keep the kids happy, the Brick Festival was the place to be.

Photos by Jane Russell.

