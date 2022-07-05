In pictures: Carnival weekend is resounding success in Newport Pagnell

The committee of volunteers who organise Newport Pagnell carnival have thanked the public for doing the town proud.

Saturday and Sunday saw the sixth decade of the traditional carnival, which had to been cancelled for the past two years due to the Covid pandemic,

Record crowds of thousands of people came to join in the fun over days. The action started with a fun run through the town’s streets on Saturday morning, swiftly followed by the colourful parade of floats, with a theme of ‘60 Years of Memories’

These made their way to Riverside Meadow, where there was a jam-packed programme of entertainment, as well as stalls, sideshows and a fun fair throughout the afternoon.

Sunday kicked off with a classic car parade, a car boot sale and live music, followed by the traditional duck race on the river.

A spokesman for the organisers said: “Thank you so much to thousands of people who attended Carnival this year. It was amazing! You all did us proud and we can’t believe the numbers that attended”

He added: “Thank you to every single person who helped make Carnival happen, from our amazing sponsors, the stall holders, the volunteer road marshals, the litter pickers, the food vendors, the runners, the musicians, the parade entrants to you the public for cheering and supporting them all.

“Newport Pagnell Carnival Committee are proud to be a small volunteer team who organise such a huge event. Supporting so many local charities and good causes all whilst showing off what an amazing town Newport Pagnell is.”

Professional photographer John Woods and Jane Russell from Jane Russell Photography were there to capture the spirit of the weekend.

