In pictures: Characterful Victorian cottage that's begging to be snapped up in Milton Keynes

On the market for three years, it’s the longest unsold property in the city – but nobody can understand why

A Victorian cottage that’s bursting with character has won the title of the longest unsold property on the market in MK.

The £385,000 three-bed home in Bow Brickhill village was put up for sale in March 2020 and it is still awaiting a buyer.

Locals describe it as a ‘lovely home’ and say they cannot understand why it’s never been snapped up.

It is thought, however, that there has been a series of bad luck and prospective sales falling through for different reasons.

The Church Road terraced property boasts beamed ceilings, a half glazed stable door, a brick fireplace and some floors that are stripped pine or York stone.

It has 820 sq ft. of accommodation, with two reception rooms, a conservatory, a fitted kitchen, family bathroom and downstairs cloakroom. There is an enclosed courtyard garden and it lies just half a mile away from the Duke of Bedford’s woodland.

The cottage is being marketed by Michael Graham estate agents on Rightmove and is being sold with no upper chain.

A deposit of £38,500 would be needed to buy it and the monthly mortgage repayments would be £2,185.

1 . The cottage has been on the market for three years A cosy nook in the dining room Photo: Michael Graham Photo Sales

2 . The cottage has been on the market for three years There's a large brick fireplace in the living room Photo: Michael Graham Photo Sales

3 . The cottage has been on the market for three years The living room leads to a conservatory Photo: Michael Graham Photo Sales

4 . The cottage has been on the market for three years There are beamed ceilings downstairs Photo: Michael Graham Photo Sales