In pictures: Characterful Victorian cottage that's begging to be snapped up in Milton Keynes
On the market for three years, it’s the longest unsold property in the city – but nobody can understand why
A Victorian cottage that’s bursting with character has won the title of the longest unsold property on the market in MK.
The £385,000 three-bed home in Bow Brickhill village was put up for sale in March 2020 and it is still awaiting a buyer.
Locals describe it as a ‘lovely home’ and say they cannot understand why it’s never been snapped up.
It is thought, however, that there has been a series of bad luck and prospective sales falling through for different reasons.
The Church Road terraced property boasts beamed ceilings, a half glazed stable door, a brick fireplace and some floors that are stripped pine or York stone.
It has 820 sq ft. of accommodation, with two reception rooms, a conservatory, a fitted kitchen, family bathroom and downstairs cloakroom. There is an enclosed courtyard garden and it lies just half a mile away from the Duke of Bedford’s woodland.
The cottage is being marketed by Michael Graham estate agents on Rightmove and is being sold with no upper chain.
A deposit of £38,500 would be needed to buy it and the monthly mortgage repayments would be £2,185.