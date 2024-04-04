In pictures: Check out this handsome 6-bedroom Victorian property in Milton Keynes town

Modern living is minimalist and open plan but if you prefer something more traditional then this character property will be right up your street.
Our stunning property of the week offers prospective buyers the chance to own a magnificent Victorian detached house dating back to the 1800s.
The imposing property located in Watling Street, Bletchley, is a beautifully presented six bedroom detached house with a double garage, off street parking and a rear garden with an elevated terrace. It was built in 1881 and refurbished and re-modelled by the current owner, to include an additional second en-suite and a refitted master en-suite.Situated on a private driveway, the property retains many original features with accommodation measuring approximately 2,972 sq ft. This includes an entrance porch, an entrance hall, a snug, a family room, a dining room, a sitting room games room and a study. There is also a kitchen/breakfast room, a utility room, and a cloakroom with a cellar accessed via a brick staircase. and featuring doors to an original coal chute.There are four double bedrooms located on the second floor with the master bedroom featuring a washstand; bedrooms two and three offer en suite facilities while bedroom four has access to the family bathroom.The property boasts off street with parking for up to six cars and a double garage. To the rear is a terrace which has steps leading down to the lawn.
The property is for sale with a guide price of £950,000 with further details available from selling agents Michael Graham, Milton Keynes; call 01908 399199.
Photos courtesy of Right Move.