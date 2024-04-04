In pictures: Check out this handsome 6-bedroom Victorian property in Milton Keynes town

The imposing property located in Watling Street, Bletchley, is a beautifully presented six bedroom detached house with a double garage, off street parking and a rear garden with an elevated terrace. It was built in 1881 and refurbished and re-modelled by the current owner, to include an additional second en-suite and a refitted master en-suite.Situated on a private driveway, the property retains many original features with accommodation measuring approximately 2,972 sq ft. This includes an entrance porch, an entrance hall, a snug, a family room, a dining room, a sitting room games room and a study. There is also a kitchen/breakfast room, a utility room, and a cloakroom with a cellar accessed via a brick staircase. and featuring doors to an original coal chute.There are four double bedrooms located on the second floor with the master bedroom featuring a washstand; bedrooms two and three offer en suite facilities while bedroom four has access to the family bathroom.The property boasts off street with parking for up to six cars and a double garage. To the rear is a terrace which has steps leading down to the lawn.