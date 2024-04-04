In pictures: Check out this handsome 6-bedroom Victorian property in Milton Keynes town

It dates back to 1881 with many period features
By Olga Norford
Published 4th Apr 2024, 14:48 BST

Modern living is minimalist and open plan but if you prefer something more traditional then this character property will be right up your street.

Our stunning property of the week offers prospective buyers the chance to own a magnificent Victorian detached house dating back to the 1800s.

The imposing property located in Watling Street, Bletchley, is a beautifully presented six bedroom detached house with a double garage, off street parking and a rear garden with an elevated terrace. It was built in 1881 and refurbished and re-modelled by the current owner, to include an additional second en-suite and a refitted master en-suite.Situated on a private driveway, the property retains many original features with accommodation measuring approximately 2,972 sq ft. This includes an entrance porch, an entrance hall, a snug, a family room, a dining room, a sitting room games room and a study. There is also a kitchen/breakfast room, a utility room, and a cloakroom with a cellar accessed via a brick staircase. and featuring doors to an original coal chute.There are four double bedrooms located on the second floor with the master bedroom featuring a washstand; bedrooms two and three offer en suite facilities while bedroom four has access to the family bathroom.The property boasts off street with parking for up to six cars and a double garage. To the rear is a terrace which has steps leading down to the lawn.

The property is for sale with a guide price of £950,000 with further details available from selling agents Michael Graham, Milton Keynes; call 01908 399199.

Photos courtesy of Right Move.

The property offer six bedrooms with spacious accommodation over three floors, enclosed garden with a terrace and parking for up to six cars.

1. This imposing 6-bedroom Victorian property is located in Watling Street, Bletchley

Photo: Right Move

Situated on a private driveway, the property retains original features and has accommodation measuring approximately 2,972 sq ft with imposing entrance porch and hall

2. This imposing 6-bedroom Victorian property is located in Watling Street, Bletchley

Photo: Right Move

The ground floor offers spacious living accommodation including a snug, family room, dining room, sitting room, above with feature fireplace and stained glass windows

3. This imposing 6-bedroom Victorian property is located in Watling Street, Bletchley

Photo: Right Move

The kitchen has a range of base and eye level Shaker style units, including a central island – all with granite work surfaces and splashbacks and with a Belfast sink. Integrated appliances include a microwave and a dishwasher, space for an American style fridge/freezer and a gas fired range cooker.

4. This imposing 6-bedroom Victorian property is located in Watling Street, Bletchley

Photo: Right Move

