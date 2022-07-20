In pictures: Eid festival attracts record crowds in Milton Keynes

Held at Milton Keynes Rugby Club on Emerson Valley, the festival attracted crowds of visitors.

It was organised by the local Events & Arts Society, and supported the Islamic Relief charity.

A range of activities were on offer as well as entertainment, live music and food.

Crowds enjoyed the sunshine at the Eid celebration

The festival was also an opportunity for small businesses to display their wares, with community stalls selling everything from clothing to jewellery.

The event was also designed to mark Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee celebration and Pakistan’s 75th Independence celebration.

This year’s Eid ul-Adha festival began on the evening of Saturday July 9 and lasted for four days

It was the second of the two major Eid festivals celebrated by Muslims each year and followed on from Eid ul-Fitr, which is marked at the end of the fasting month of Ramadan.

Community stalls displayed their wares

Photographer Jane Russell was there to take a gallery of pictures.

Children enjoyed the event

Ice creams were a popular choice

Bungee trampolining proved popular with the children at the festival

People enjoyed browsing the stalls