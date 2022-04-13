A giant fossil

In pictures: Families enjoy archaeology afternoon at historic Milton Keynes park

Children turned into budding archaeologists when they had a chance to handle treasures found under ancient parkland this week.

By Sally Murrer
Wednesday, 13th April 2022, 1:39 pm

The special Parks Trust event was organised by Buckinghamshire Archaeological Society and the Friends of Great Linford Manor Park.

It was designed to show the public the archaeology that has been happening in the park.

Since 2021, the Archaeological Society and the Friends of Great Linford Manor Park have been excavating the ha-ha at the back of the Manor house.

A ha-ha is a wall sunken into a ditch that separated the Manor’s formal gardens from the grazing land.

Yesterday (Wednesday) people could go along to meet the archaeologists, look at the trenches they have been excavating and handle some of the artefacts they have uncovered.

Visitors also learned about the fossils that can be found in Buckinghamshire with local geologist Dr. Jill Eyers.

1. Family fun at Great Linford achaeological day

Budding archaeologist

Photo: Jane Russell

Photo Sales

2. Family fun at Great Linford achaeological day

Digging for more finds

Photo: Jane Russell

Photo Sales

3. Family fun at Great Linford achaeological day

Looking for treasures

Photo: Jane Russell

Photo Sales

4. Family fun at Great Linford achaeological day

A fine display of fossils

Photo: Jane Russell

Photo Sales
Buckinghamshire
Next Page
Page 1 of 2