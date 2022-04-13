In pictures: Families enjoy archaeology afternoon at historic Milton Keynes park

The special Parks Trust event was organised by Buckinghamshire Archaeological Society and the Friends of Great Linford Manor Park.

It was designed to show the public the archaeology that has been happening in the park.

Since 2021, the Archaeological Society and the Friends of Great Linford Manor Park have been excavating the ha-ha at the back of the Manor house.

A ha-ha is a wall sunken into a ditch that separated the Manor’s formal gardens from the grazing land.

Yesterday (Wednesday) people could go along to meet the archaeologists, look at the trenches they have been excavating and handle some of the artefacts they have uncovered.

Visitors also learned about the fossils that can be found in Buckinghamshire with local geologist Dr. Jill Eyers.

