In pictures: Famous Olney pancake race entertains the Shrove Tuesday crowds in Milton Keynes

Crowds gathered in Olney this lunchtime (Tuesday May 4) to watch the line-up of women sprinting though the town’s streets, flipping their pancakes as they ran.

The winner was Eloise Kramer, a previous victor, with a time of 107.6 seconds. Linda Church came second and Rebecca Budd and Lupa Morera joint third.

Nobody is quite certain how the world-famous race originated, but it’s been run for hundreds of yearm with the first event thought to have taken place in 1445.

One story tells of a harassed housewife, hearing the shriving bell, dashing to the Church still clutching her frying pan containing a pancake. Another tells that the gift of pancakes may have been a bribe to the Ringer, or Sexton, that he might ring the bell sooner - for ringing the bell signalled the beginning of the day’s holiday and enjoyment before the austerity of Lent.

This year’s Olney Pancake Race was sponsored by:Francis Jackson Homes, Olney Meadows Care Home, Bonne Maman, Whitworth Bros Ltd and Blackstone.

1 . Olney Pancake Race The women sprinted through the streets of Olney, tossing their pancakes as they ran Photo: Jane Russell Photo Sales

2 . Olney Pancake Race You're never too old to enjoy a good pancake race! Photo: Jane Russell Photo Sales

3 . Olney Pancake Race Francis Jackson Homes was one of the sponsors of the event Photo: Jane Russell Photo Sales

4 . Olney Pancake Race This year's winner was Eloise Kramer. Photo: Jane Russell Photo Sales