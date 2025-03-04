The women line up, complete with pans and pancakes, to start the famous raceThe women line up, complete with pans and pancakes, to start the famous race
In pictures: Famous Olney pancake race entertains the Shrove Tuesday crowds in Milton Keynes

By Sally Murrer
Published 4th Mar 2025, 16:10 BST
Updated 4th Mar 2025, 16:15 BST
The famous Olney pancake race, run for hundreds of years on Shrove Tuesday, has once again been declared a success.

Crowds gathered in Olney this lunchtime (Tuesday May 4) to watch the line-up of women sprinting though the town’s streets, flipping their pancakes as they ran.

The winner was Eloise Kramer, a previous victor, with a time of 107.6 seconds. Linda Church came second and Rebecca Budd and Lupa Morera joint third.

Nobody is quite certain how the world-famous race originated, but it’s been run for hundreds of yearm with the first event thought to have taken place in 1445.

One story tells of a harassed housewife, hearing the shriving bell, dashing to the Church still clutching her frying pan containing a pancake. Another tells that the gift of pancakes may have been a bribe to the Ringer, or Sexton, that he might ring the bell sooner - for ringing the bell signalled the beginning of the day’s holiday and enjoyment before the austerity of Lent.

This year’s Olney Pancake Race was sponsored by:Francis Jackson Homes, Olney Meadows Care Home, Bonne Maman, Whitworth Bros Ltd and Blackstone.

The women sprinted through the streets of Olney, tossing their pancakes as they ran

The women sprinted through the streets of Olney, tossing their pancakes as they ran

You're never too old to enjoy a good pancake race!

You're never too old to enjoy a good pancake race!

Francis Jackson Homes was one of the sponsors of the event

Francis Jackson Homes was one of the sponsors of the event

This year's winner was Eloise Kramer.

This year's winner was Eloise Kramer.

