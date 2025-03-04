In pictures: Famous Olney pancake race entertains the Shrove Tuesday crowds in Milton Keynes

Crowds gathered in Olney this lunchtime (Tuesday May 4) to watch the line-up of women sprinting though the town’s streets, flipping their pancakes as they ran.
The winner was Eloise Kramer, a previous victor, with a time of 107.6 seconds. Linda Church came second and Rebecca Budd and Lupa Morera joint third.
Nobody is quite certain how the world-famous race originated, but it’s been run for hundreds of yearm with the first event thought to have taken place in 1445.
One story tells of a harassed housewife, hearing the shriving bell, dashing to the Church still clutching her frying pan containing a pancake. Another tells that the gift of pancakes may have been a bribe to the Ringer, or Sexton, that he might ring the bell sooner - for ringing the bell signalled the beginning of the day’s holiday and enjoyment before the austerity of Lent.
