In pictures: Free Easter egg hunt starts in Milton Keynes

People can follow the clues and solve the puzzles on self-guided trails to find the Easter eggs hidden around Great Linford Manor Park.

No chocolate eggs are provided, but parents are welcome to take their own to hand out as prizes.

You can complete the trails at any time during daylight hours but visitors are asked to leave the fake Easter eggs where they find them so the trail can be enjoyed by other park visitors.

There are two different trails available. One has nine blue eggs and is suitable for for KS1 children (ages five to seven) or younger children with an adult’s help).

The nine yellow eggs are for KS2 children (ages seven to 11). They have to follow the eggs and answer the riddles on them.

Photographer Jane Russell paid a visit to the park to capture families having fun.

