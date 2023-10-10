News you can trust since 1981
In pictures: Friendly aliens invade Milton Keynes as part of spectacular City of Codes and Lights Festival

The four-day event was a huge success
By Sally Murrer
Published 10th Oct 2023, 12:43 BST
Updated 10th Oct 2023, 12:43 BST

Giant glowing aliens were part of the spectacular display at the City of Codes and Lights Festival, which lit up Milton Keynes for four days.

Organised by MK Islamic Arts, Culture, and Heritage ((MKIAC)), the festival ran from Wednesday until Saturday.

The grand finale was a digital light parade, starting with an ‘Echoes from the Golden Era’ projection and illumination on MKC Library, and continuing with huge luminous puppets and decorated lanterns forming a celebratory procession to Campbell Park.

The festival was centred around the library, SCIoT and Bletchley Park, and delved into the theme of ‘Learning’ by exploring history, art, science, maths, technology and sustainability.

It focused on the contributions of culturally diverse artists, mathematicians and scientists throughout the ages, from the golden age of Muslim civilisation to Alan Turing’s Enigma codebreaking during WWII at Bletchley Park.

City photographer Jane Russell was at Saturday night’s grand finale of the festival to capture the atmosphere in a gallery of pictures.

The huge illuminated aliens were one of the most popular attractions at the festival

The library was illuminated

People brought along their own home-made lanterns

Crowds showed their appreciation of the lights

