These photos, courtesy of the Milton Keynes Living Archive, show how the city has developed and changed over the years.
Construction of the first phase of the Shopping Building started in October 1976, with Fred Roche, the general manager of the Milton Keynes Development Corporation between 1970 and 1981, claiming it would be a major regional centre. This aerial view from the east shows the Shopping Building and Lloyds Court, as well as Silbury and Midsummer Boulevard. Photo: Milton Keynes Living Archive
This aerial photo from 1991 shows Acorn House and Midsummer House on Midsummer Boulevard. It was taken from atop the Church of Christ the Cornerstone, which is 101 feet high to the top of the lantern. There are covenants at the Church that bring together the Church of England, the Baptist Union, the Methodist Church, the Roman Catholic Church and the United Reformed Church. Photo: Milton Keynes Living Archive
This photo shows an aerial view of the Walton area of Milton Keynes and the Open University, which was the world’s first degree-awarding distance learning institution. Photo: Milton Keynes Living Archive
From the Brian Milne Collection, this aerial photo shows Kiln Farm and Galley Hill under construction. Photo: Milton Keynes Living Archive