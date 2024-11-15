2 . Gallery pic two - Acorn House and Midsummer House.jpg

This aerial photo from 1991 shows Acorn House and Midsummer House on Midsummer Boulevard. It was taken from atop the Church of Christ the Cornerstone, which is 101 feet high to the top of the lantern. There are covenants at the Church that bring together the Church of England, the Baptist Union, the Methodist Church, the Roman Catholic Church and the United Reformed Church. Photo: Milton Keynes Living Archive