In pictures: Hundreds of vintage cars gather in Milton Keynes town to rev up for a New Year

Thousands of people congregated to see them

The annual Vintage Stony car rally attracted thousands of visitors on New Year’s Day.

More than 500 vintage and classic cars and motorcycles gathered in the historic streets of Stony Stratford to make this year’s event one of the best ever.

The grey skies and rain did not dampen people’s spirits and exhibitors and visitors alike declared the day a huge success.

The festival is organised entirely by a group of volunteers with the support of local businesses and has now become a key part of the region’s New Year celebrations.

Entry for spectators is free but donations are collected for Willen Hospice and thousands of pounds have been raised by the event over the years.

A spokesman for the festival said: “Thanks to everyone who attended and for sharing your photos on our Facebook pages, we hope that you had a great time and that you will be back again with us on Sunday June 4 for the Classic Stony Festival.”

Photographer Jane Russell was there to capture the atmosphere in a gallery of pictures.

